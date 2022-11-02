GATC Health Welcomes Original 'Shark Tank' Investor Kevin Harrington and His Business Partner Brian Harrington to Advisory Board 

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GATC Health ("GATC" or "the Company"), a science and technology company revolutionizing drug discovery and disease prediction using artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Kevin and Brian Harrington have joined its Advisory Board. Together, these accomplished businessmen and entrepreneurs will bring more than 50 years of distribution experience, marketing insights and branding expertise to support the Company in its predictive health report partnership endeavors.

Kevin Harrington is widely known for being one of the original "Sharks" on the ABC TV show "Shark Tank" and one of the original creators of the TV infomercial concept. He also co-founded the Electronic Retailers Association (ERA), the premier association for the multi-channel home shopping industry, and the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), a peer-to-peer network of more than 14,000+ influential business owners with 198 chapters in 61 countries. His work behind-the-scenes of business ventures has produced more than $6 billion in global sales and the launch of more than 500 products.

Kevin's son, Brian, currently runs and operates Harrington Enterprises and Family Office, which owns, operates, invests, and regularly consults with dozens of companies around the world in a wide range of industries, including product distribution, marketing and technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin and Brian to our Advisory Board, especially at a time where GATC is partnering with consumer-facing health and wellness companies that distribute our AI platform-derived predictive health reports," said Jeff Moses, President of GATC Health. "As marketing, distribution and branding experts, we expect the Harringtons will provide immeasurable value in our efforts to bring personalized, predictive health reporting to the everyday consumer."

Kevin currently holds multiple leadership roles across industries as an investor and advisor. During his time as a Board Member for Celsius Holdings Inc, he was integral in the growth of the company's valuation to billions of dollars. He serves as partner, advisor, and investor in many other private and public companies to provide his expertise, relationships, and opportunities for expansion. Brian previously founded multiple companies, has sold hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of products, ran additional ventures and marketing teams, and has invested in and advised dozens of companies.

"I am eager to join the GATC team and their endeavors to improve the health and wellbeing of people around the world using their best-in-class personalized, predictive health reports," said Kevin Harrington. "To broaden the reach of their revolutionary AI platform and diagnostic capabilities, we will bring our strong experience and relationships to bear in the field on behalf of GATC, giving the company additional guidance on how to navigate the always changing distribution and marketing industry."

About GATC Health

GATC Health Corp is a science and technology company revolutionizing disease prediction and drug discovery and development through its transformative AI platform and approach, which de-risks drug pipelines and accelerates new therapies to treat disease with accuracy, efficiency and speed never before achieved in medical science. The company's validated and proprietary Multiomics Advanced Technology™ (MAT) platform simulates human biochemistry's billions of interactions for accurate and rapid disease prediction, novel target identification, and drug discovery and development. GATC envisions the future of medicine now, where health is protected, disease is reversed and every person's unique biology is treated with precision.

GATC is accelerating the future of predictive, individualized medicine, today.

Disclaimer

The information set forth herein is presented for informational purposes only and should not be deemed an offer to sell securities. This announcement contains information which the Company believes to be correct, including certain financial information and projections, but the Company does not guarantee as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. The Company reserves the right to modify or amend the information contained herein.

