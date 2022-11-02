Felman Production Provides Significant Donation to West Virginia Elementary School, Donates Brand-New Basketball Equipment to Students

Motti Korf and Uri Laber of Felman Production: "Giving back to the local community has always been one of our core values. We're thrilled to have this opportunity to support the students at New Haven Elementary School, where we can make an immediate positive impact on students now and for years to come."

LETART, W.Va., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Felman Production, a Letart, WV-based metallurgy manufacturing company led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber employing dozens of West Virginia workers, announced today that its Plant Manager, Vitaliy Anosov, recently presented a donation to the New Haven Elementary School in New Haven, WV for new basketball equipment on behalf of the company.

Felman Production provided thousands of dollars in new equipment at no cost to the school, including four adjustable outdoor basketball hoops, a dozen basketballs, and a new rolling basketball rack. Felman Production team members were onsite to install the brand-new equipment and shoot hoops with the students.

"Giving back to the local community has always been one of our core values," said Motti Korf and Uri Laber of Felman Production in a joint statement. "We're thrilled to have this opportunity to support the students at New Haven Elementary School, where we can make an immediate positive impact on students now and for years to come."

Today's announced donation follows a long history of Felman Production supporting local communities in West Virginia and beyond. Last month, Felman Production and CC Metals & Alloys (CCMA), a Calvert City, Kentucky-based mining and metals company also led by Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, provided over $50,000 in emergency relief for Florida victims of Hurricane Ian. This summer, Felman Production announced a $5,000 donation to local veterans organizations in West Virginia and additional support for the Mason County Veterans Memorial. And in April, Felman Production and CCMA provided $25,000 in support to five local nonprofit organizations that provide critical food and meal services as well as family services to hundreds of families in their communities.

About Felman Production

Felman Production, LLC, is a West Virginia-based producer of high-quality ferrosilicomanganese, an important element that increases the tensile strength, toughness, stiffness, wear resistance, and hardenability of steel, helping to improve the safety and effectiveness of the end product. Felman Production's facility is strategically located along the Ohio River, near New Haven, Mason County, and is accessible by major transportation modes, including rail, water, and truck. The plant has its own barge facility and internal rail system.

View original content:

SOURCE Felman Production