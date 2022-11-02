ESTAS Beauty launches a mini version of their number one selling ESTAS Essentials scarcare routine.

One year after the brand's relaunch, ESTAS Beauty introduces a new product to make scarcare more accessible.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. and GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium scarcare brand, ESTAS Beauty, is excited to announce the release of their newest product, ESTAS Essentials Mini ($35), launching on November 7th, 2022.

ESTAS Essentials Mini (PRNewswire)

One year after the brand's relaunch, ESTAS Beauty introduces a new product to make scarcare more accessible.

"A huge part of our mission is to normalize scars and the way we care for them. We want more people to have access to the complete set, and to be able to test it out at a lower price point," says Alejandra Thompson. "We thought about making travel-sized individuals, but it didn't make sense in the end. We know that the products are most effective when used all together, so we wanted to give people the opportunity to try them as a routine without having to commit to the full price."

The ESTAS Essentials Mini set contains travel friendly versions of the brand's best selling ESTAS Essentials Complete Scarcare Routine, recently listed by New Beauty as one of the best products to use on scars. Like the full sized version, the new mini set includes the Morning Massage Vitamin E & Primrose Scar Cleansing Oil, the Daily Dose Vitamin E & C Scar Cream Serum, and the Sleep Salve Silicone & Vitamin E Scar Mask. All of which can be used on both old and new scars. Scars are a special type of skin that will always have different needs than the rest of our skin. ESTAS products are formulated to specifically care for those needs.

"The use of proactive skin serums that have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and pro-healing components is essential," adds Dr. Gawley. "Patients must understand that scars mature and change for at least a year after surgery. Therefore, patience and a consistent routine is essential." (Bido, 2022)

"Scarcare, like skincare, is an everyday affair. So to be able to offer customers an option that they can travel with, or take in their bag for on-the-go, is really important to us. We want people to be able to treat their scars all the time, like they do the rest of their skin." says Cristina Beltran. "We see this being a favorite for the upcoming holiday season. I can't think of a better stocking stuffer for family and friends with scars!"

About ESTAS Beauty

ESTAS (Every Scar Tells A Story) Beauty was founded in 2019 by Cristina Beltran and Alejandra Thompson, who both endured surgeries, which left them with various scars. At 24, Cristina went into cardiac arrest and underwent open-heart triple-bypass surgery, leaving a six-inch scar down her chest. Alejandra had two c-sections. Frustrated with the lack of luxury skincare products specifically dedicated to treat scars, they collaborated with an award-winning chemist and top doctors to develop products to address scarcare, rooted in the belief and desire to celebrate scars. ESTAS is on a mission to not only help others embrace their scars, but also change the societal stigma against scars. For additional information visit www.estasbeauty.com and follow the brand via @estasbeauty .

Bido, T. (2022, September 29). How to Treat Your Breast Surgery Scars From Day One. New Beauty. https://www.newbeauty.com/how-to-treat-breast-surgery-scars/1

Perfect for travel or on-the-go! (PRNewswire)

ESTAS Essentials Mini (PRNewswire)

The complete scarcare routine in Mini (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ESTAS Beauty