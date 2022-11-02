ALM's Law.com and the ABA Journal Announce Audience Targeting Solution Focused on Small and Mid-size Law Firms

Two legal industry leaders announce a strategic marketing agreement and launch ABA Journal Audience First which targets messaging to legal professionals based on law firm size, topic interest and intent to buy products and services.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALM's Law.com and the ABA Journal announced an agreement where Law.com will sell targeted messaging solutions that engage the ABA Journal's online audience using Law.com's advanced advertising technology.

The agreement is a unique collaboration between ALM's Law.com, the leading legal industry media platform with 20 leading national and regional media brands, and the ABA Journal which is the flagship magazine of the American Bar Association, the largest voluntary association of lawyers and legal professionals in the world.

Law.com will create and sell ABA Journal Audience First, a new audience extension product that allows marketers to target the ABA Journal's online audience of 500,000 monthly unique visitors by law firm/company size and by topical interest (such as practice management and litigation) as well as buying intent.

For example, a legal marketer looking to sell an eDiscovery solution to small to mid-size law firms can find out which ones are demonstrating top, mid or late sales funnel interest in this topic, and then advertise to legal professionals at these firms as they access brand-safe websites during their day.

The ABA Journal has a broad legal industry audience but especially includes small to mid-sized law firms. For example, 73 percent of the ABA Journal's readership are firms of 50 lawyers or less. Combined with Law.com's own small law reach, marketers now have a one-stop solution to reach this critical audience.

"ALM and the ABA are two of the biggest names in the legal industry and we're proud we can now include the ABA Journal's audience as part of our Audience First solution that allows legal marketers to target messaging to our industry leading audience of legal professionals," said Matt Weiner, President of ALM's Marketing Services Division.

"We're very excited at the potential of being able to access Law.com's advanced digital ad technology" said John O'Brien, publisher of the ABA Journal.

About Law.com

Law.com is the legal industry's most reputable and trusted legal media brand. It is by far the leading media platform in the US reaching 100% of the Am Law 100 and one out of every two lawyers in the US is a digital member or full subscriber. It has an average of 1.6 million unique visitors and 7,200 new subscribers a month. It consists of 20 leading national and regional brands including The American Lawyer and National Law Journal and regional titles such as Texas Lawyer and the New York Law Journal. Visit www.law.com

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence media company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of more than 7 million business professionals in the legal, finance, insurance and commercial real estate industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information.

About the ABA Journal

The ABA Journal is the flagship media brand of the ABA, the largest voluntary association of lawyers in the world. As the national voice of the legal profession, the ABA works to improve the administration of justice, promotes programs that assist lawyers and judges in their work, accredits law schools, provides continuing legal education, and works to build public understanding around the world of the importance of the rule of law. Aside from its online audience, the ABA Journal has more than 200,000 print readers and an audience of nearly 500,000 newsletter subscribers. Visit www.abajournal.com

