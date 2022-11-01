USAGov's Guide to Prepare for Election Day 2022

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Election Day 2022 is almost here. Get ready with quick tips from USAGov.

USA.gov Logo (PRNewsFoto/USA.gov) (PRNewsfoto/USAGov) (PRNewswire)

This checklist will arm you with the things you need to know so you can vote in person or by mail.

1. Register to vote or check to be sure you're still registered. If you're not already registered, look up your state on Vote.gov to begin the process. Some states allow you to register on the same day as you vote. Already registered? Double-check using the website Can I Vote to verify your registration status.

2. Understand absentee and early voting. Many states made it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail due to COVID-19. But, every state's election rules are different. While registered voters in every state can request an absentee ballot, some states may require an excuse. Your state might also offer early voting. Learn about your state's absentee and early voting options, including as an overseas military member.

3. Find your polling place if you plan to vote in person. This year, you may have a different polling place than in the past. Make it a point to find the location and hours of your polling station before you head out on Election Day. If you'll need help at the polls due to disability or language barriers, check your polling place in advance and make sure it meets your needs. Find your polling place.

4. Be prepared on Election Day. Before you go on Tuesday, November 8, find out what forms of voter ID and other documents you may need to bring with you to vote. Voter guides and sample ballots can also help you decide who you can vote for and what ballot measures will be up for vote at election time.

Want more voting tips?

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USAGov