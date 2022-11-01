LandSouth Breaks Ground on Brio Parc

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor, has broken ground on Brio Parc, a high-end multifamily development in Madison, AL.

The developer of Brio Parc is Integra Land Company and Panther Residential Management, with whom LandSouth has enjoyed a long, successful relationship. Brio Parc is scheduled for completion in late Summer 2024 and will be located at 176 Highway 20.

"LandSouth is excited to again work with Integra and Panther to bring Brio Parc to life for the residents of Madison, Alabama," stated James Pyle, LandSouth President and CEO. "We're ready to showcase everything LandSouth and the development team have to offer in this luxury, multifamily community."

Hunter Barkentin will serve as the LandSouth project manager for Brio Parc and Kevin Ellison will serve as the superintendent. Charlan Brock Associates is the architecture firm for Brio Parc.

Brio Parc will be an urban-style development, featuring a total of 24 buildings – 12 unit buildings and 12 amenities buildings. The buildings will be four stories and the development will offer a total of 329 units. Future residents will choose from 10 different floor plans, offering one to three bedrooms, as well as carriage house. The one- and two-bedroom apartments will range from 724 to 1,282 square feet and three-bedroom carriage houses up to 1,398 square feet. Brio Parc will offer several amenities, including grilling stations, fire pits, pool, dog spa, yoga spa/studio, lounge, and courtyard. Residents will enjoy proximity to Huntsville International Airport, NASA's Space Camp, and downtown Huntsville.

"Brio Parc will offer the best LandSouth, Integra, and Panther bring to multifamily communities through our long-standing relationship," shared Hunter Barkentin, the LandSouth project manager. "We're thrilled to break ground on Brio Parc and bring the best in multifamily living to the growing Huntsville, Alabama area."

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Brio Parc. Service components work together to provide seamless delivery through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

