Landmark Recovery Announces Headquarters Investment, Creation of 1,300 New Jobs

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery announced the creation of 1,300 new jobs in Tennessee and the expansion of its flagship headquarters today. This expansion, which represents a capital investment of more than $20 million, is possible because of significant collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD). Landmark Recovery will move into a renovated 263,600-square-foot office building at 701 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin by the end of 2023.

Landmark Recovery, a privately owned and funded organization, provides drug and alcohol addiction treatment services throughout the county, including medical detox, residential treatment, outpatient care, office-based opioid treatment, and recovery coaching. The company moved its headquarters from Arizona to Franklin in 2021.

"This investment supports our growth strategy and mission to bring hope, health, and healing to those suffering from addiction along with their loved ones who are affected," said Matt Boyle, chief executive officer of Landmark Recovery. "We chose to invest in Tennessee not only for its central location, but because of the talent we have found here, the support we have received and the collaboration we have experienced with state and local leaders. I want to thank Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter for providing Landmark Recovery with this opportunity to create more jobs focused on helping people with a substance use disorder."

Landmark Recovery attributes the choice to remain in Franklin to the State's dedication to business and innovation. Landmark currently operates 14 addiction treatment centers across the country, including a recently opened facility in Knoxville, Tenn.

"Supporting the businesses that call Tennessee home is a crucial part of our role at TNECD, and we are proud to partner with Landmark as this company expands headquarter operations in Franklin," said McWhorter. "We believe Williamson County will continue to be the ideal location for this company's success."

Landmark is on track to open 35 additional inpatient treatment centers by the end of 2024 and continues to expand recovery services. The company plans to begin the hiring process by the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Landmark's investment in the community is synonymous with our investment in people," said AJ Henry, Landmark Recovery's chief people officer. "Our success is hallmarked by dedication to our mission, vision, and values. We intentionally work to cultivate a culture of innovation and pride ourselves on hiring the best. We have found ample talent in Middle Tennessee."

Landmark Recovery's headquarters will include expanded office space and will also have amenities that will be available to surrounding businesses including:

17,000-square-foot gym

Full-service café

Outdoor sport court

Walking trails

Founded in 2016, Landmark Recovery provides evidence-based treatment for drug and alcohol addictions across the country. Landmark serves communities in Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Virginia. Landmark Recovery of Louisville was named the best addiction treatment center in Kentucky by Newsweek in 2021 and 2022. For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

