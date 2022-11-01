BioLabs and LabCentral Win 2022 Prix Galien USA Award

Prestigious award honors the life sciences startup launchpads as best in new "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity" category

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLabs and LabCentral were chosen as the winner of the 2022 Prix Galien USA Awards, a prestigious award often regarded as the "Nobel Prize in the life sciences industry." The biotech startup launchpads were honored as the best in the new "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity" category at the Galien Foundation's Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony last week in New York City.

LabCentral logo. (PRNewsFoto/LabCentral) (PRNewsfoto/LabCentral) (PRNewswire)

The Galien Foundation's new "Incubators, Accelerators and Equity" category acknowledges the role played by these institutions in guiding the next wave of innovators by offering a range of mentoring skills including clinical trial design expertise, legal counsel, lab space, professional development, peer-to-peer support, free access to leading advisors and economic support to advance life science innovation.

"The Prix Galien Awards have a long-standing unwavering commitment to honoring the most groundbreaking companies and products that are advancing the life sciences and making a tangible, positive impact on human health," said Bernard Poussot, director at Roche Holding, former chairman and CEO at Wyeth, and committee chair of the Prix Galien Incubators, Accelerators and Equity jury. "Our new 'Incubators, Accelerators and Equity' category recognizes the importance of these firms that empower startups to bring novel ideas and concepts to commercialization and potentially change the face of patient health. We applaud the ongoing innovation and dedication of the winner, BioLabs and LabCentral, as well as all of the nominees in this critical category."

BioLabs and LabCentral were selected as the winner among nearly 20 nominees in the "Incubators, Accelerators, and Equity" category, by the Galien Foundation's USA Committee. The Committee included 10 renowned leaders from across the biomedical industry and academia, including two Nobel Laureates.

"It's an incredible honor to receive the Prix Galien Award. We view it as important validation of the mission we began in 2009 to create scientific spaces and communities that fuel innovation and ultimately accelerate startups' ideas into life-saving realities," said Johannes Fruehauf, founder and president of BioLabs and LabCentral. "Today, our mission has enabled hundreds of startups to push new scientific boundaries, and this milestone will help to cement the possibility for many more breakthroughs to come."

BioLabs and LabCentral help entrepreneurs around the world start and grow life sciences businesses. Together, the organizations have built the largest network of co-working spaces for life sciences startups in the world, with eighteen state-of-the-art labs spanning fourteen cities, nine states and four countries.

With labs optimized to meet the specific needs of startups in every phase, encompassing early-stage through growth spaces and biomanufacturing-enabling specialized facilities, BioLabs and LabCentral cultivate an environment in which entrepreneurs learn, thrive and collaborate with each other – and gain access to an essential ecosystem of academic, investment and industry partners. Resident startups are currently engaged in more than 80 active clinical trials; and the BioLabs and LabCentral labs have resulted in an accelerated average drug development timeline of only 4.3 years.

About BioLabs

BioLabs is a membership-based network of shared laboratory facilities located in key geographies with proven biotech innovation clusters. BioLabs offers beautifully designed coworking environments that pair fully equipped and supported lab, office, and event spaces with relevant programming and unparalleled access to capital and industry partners.

These fertile, supportive ecosystems allow young companies to shift their focus from start-up operations to experimentation and innovation so they can reach their scientific potential quickly and achieve business success. Companies can start with a single lab bench and scale-up as they grow. The expanding BioLabs and Affiliates US network of labs now comprises sites in Boston and Cambridge, Massachusetts; Durham, North Carolina; San Diego and Los Angeles, California; New York City; Princeton, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Dallas, New Haven and is continuously developing additional domestic and international sites. In 2022 their first European site was opened in Heidelberg (Germany), and further sites in France will follow. www.biolabs.io

About LabCentral

A private, non-profit institution, LabCentral was founded in 2013 as a launchpad for high potential life sciences and biotech startups. Operating a total of 225,000 square-feet in the heart of Kendall Square in Cambridge, Mass., LabCentral offers fully permitted laboratory and office space for as many as 100 startups comprising approximately 1,000 scientists and entrepreneurs. More information is available at www.labcentral.org.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LabCentral