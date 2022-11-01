AIVITA Biomedical CEO Dr. Hans Keirstead to Deliver Keynote at World Immunotherapy Congress Europe

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIVITA Biomedical, Inc., a biotech company specializing in innovative stem cell applications, today announced that chairman and CEO Dr. Hans S. Keirstead will deliver an opening keynote at the World Immunotherapy Congress Europe, a submeeting of the Festival of Biologics Europe taking place Nov 2-4 in Basel, Switzerland. Speaking details are as follows:

Keynote title: A personalized vaccine platform technology for cancer and COVID-19

When: Wednesday, Nov 2, 2022, 9:10 AM CEST (GMT +2)

Location: Congress Centre, Basel, Switzerland

In his keynote Dr. Keirstead will share details of AIVITA's personalized, pan-antigenic vaccines which aim to minimize adverse events and maximize efficacy through several innovations. He will also talk about a novel approach for scaled vaccine manufacturing at point-of-care, providing underserved communities with greater access and quicker response times in viral outbreaks.

About AIVITA Biomedical

Founded in 2016 by pioneers in the cell therapy industry, AIVITA Biomedical, Inc. utilizes its expertise in stem cell growth and directed, high-purity differentiation to enable safe, efficient and economical manufacturing systems which support its therapeutic pipeline. Our cancer immunotherapy targets the seed of all cancers, tumor-initiating cells, with a unique pan-antigenic approach that targets all neoantigens specific to the patient's cancer. Our patient-specific cancer treatments have shown tremendous promise including eradicating tumors, without harmful side effects in melanoma, and renal cell cancer, and prolonging progression-free survival in glioblastoma. Our COVID-19 Vaccine Enabling Kit is targeted to emerging nations enabling point-of-care vaccine production in minimally equipped facilities by minimally trained third-party technicians.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as applicable. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our plans, beliefs, expectations and assumptions, as well as other statements that are not necessarily historical facts. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve risks and uncertainties. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date as of which it is made, and we do not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements. This communication also contains market data related to our business and industry which includes projections that are based on a number of assumptions we believe are reasonable and most significant to the projections as of the date of this communication. If any of our assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may significantly differ from our projections based on these assumptions. This communication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein.

