Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan is Available Statewide Across Nevada

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Nevada runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan is available statewide, including locations such as Las Vegas and Reno, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Eric Schmacker, President and CEO of SilverSummit Healthplan. "With Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

This year, Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan is offering Ambetter Health Value, the lowest-priced premium plan that has specific healthcare providers and hospitals in the Ambetter Health network. Arkos Health, Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center, Pinnacle Medical Group, and Valley Health System are joining the Ambetter Health provider network as part of Ambetter Health Value.

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit into people's lives. The insurance offerings include:

Ambetter Telehealth has no copay

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected, non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay , members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor's consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordably priced and dependable coverage

Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members are rewarded for putting a priority on their health. When members engage in healthy activities like yearly wellness exams or annual screenings to safeguard their health, they can earn My Health Pays® Rewards. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays also allows members to set and achieve health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

SilverSummit Healthplan has been serving Nevada since 2017 and currently protects more than 160,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare, and Ambetter plans. Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan is offered statewide, in all 17 Nevada counties.

Nevada residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from SilverSummit Healthplan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.silversummithealthplan.com.

About SilverSummit Healthplan

SilverSummit Healthplan (SilverSummit) is a managed care plan that provides health insurance to the people of Nevada. Established in 2017, SilverSummit exists to improve the health of its members through focused, compassionate, and coordinated care. SilverSummit is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information, visit www.silversummithealthplan.com.

