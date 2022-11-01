Ahead of Open Enrollment, Ambetter from Magnolia Health is Available Statewide Across Mississippi

Ambetter Health insurance offers affordable, accessible coverage for all lifestyles

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Mississippi runs from Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. For 2023, Ambetter from Magnolia Health will be available statewide, including locations such as Jackson, Gulfport, Tupelo, and more, offering a variety of health insurance plans that are among the most affordable in the state.

"No one plans to get sick or injured, but health insurance is nonetheless an important resource to take charge of your health and provide peace of mind, even if you don't think you need it," said Aaron Sisk, President and CEO of Magnolia Health. "With Ambetter from Magnolia Health, we've designed a variety of plans to fit all budgets and lifestyles, so whether you visit the doctor every month or only go sporadically, your health is protected."

This year, Ambetter from Magnolia Health is offering Ambetter Health Virtual Access, powered by Teladoc Health, which offers affordable and convenient access to licensed virtual primary care providers as well as access to specialists, mental health providers, and other support.

Ambetter from Magnolia Health offers quality care, convenient services, and valuable rewards to help make health insurance fit within peoples' lives. The insurance offerings include:

$0 Copay for Ambetter Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network Ambetter Health providers for unexpected non-emergency health issues through our preferred telehealth vendor. With a $0 copay, members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter from Magnolia Health provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter from Magnolia Health website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards in 2023. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Walgreens Discounts

Ambetter from Magnolia Health and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Mississippi . In 2023, members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to, allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, and vitamins and supplements.

Magnolia Health has been serving Mississippi since 2011 and currently protects more than 250,000 members across its Medicaid, Medicare and Ambetter plans. Ambetter from Magnolia Health is offered statewide, in all 82 Mississippi counties.

Mississippi residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Magnolia Health or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetter.magnoliahealthplan.com.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

