Johnson Controls Honors Intaleq with OpenBlue Pioneers Award for First of Its Kind Stadium Technology at World Cup Qatar 2022

World's first digital solution connects all eight World Cup stadiums, powered by Johnson Controls OpenBlue and Microsoft Azure.

Real-time situational awareness and incident management expected to create one of the safest World Cup events ever, resolving incidents significantly faster than a traditional solution.

Each stadium will have an interactive 'digital twin' leveraging live data on all aspects of occupant safety, comfort and sustainability, allowing for dynamic predictions and fully flexible solutions for changing scenarios.

CORK, Ireland, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart and sustainable buildings, today announced Intaleq, a Qatar based solutions and services provider for the sports and entertainment industry, is the latest OpenBlue Pioneers Award winner. Honored for the creation of a revolutionary connected and intelligent digital command center, Intaleq has demonstrated an understanding of the potential of digital transformation, driving connected technologies and a shared commitment to innovation. Johnson Controls worked closely with Microsoft and Intaleq to bring this new digital solution to life for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Powered by the Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform and Microsoft Azure, the new solution is a world's first for unique smart stadiums, transforming eight World Cup venues into one connected digital space. Ticket sales are approaching 3 million for an unprecedented 1.2 million visitors - equivalent to nearly half Qatar's population - making the need for smart security of the utmost importance.

By enabling a digital command and control center for the 2022 World Cup, the team has unparalleled visibility into operations across all eight football stadiums in Doha. Each stadium will have a '3D digital twin', an interactive digital model that provides live information on safety, comfort and sustainability to a team of command center experts. OpenBlue gathers data from edge devices and systems, harmonizes the information and provides an easy experience for the operator to assess situations, such as identifying when a security or safety issue has the potential to impact fans and players, or how crowd size and weather changes might affect energy efficiency and playing conditions.

"We are changing how we manage the security, safety, comfort and dynamic intelligence of sporting arenas and embracing digital innovation," said Abdulaziz Al Mahmoud, Chairman, Intaleq. "We are delighted to receive this award and continue our work with Johnson Controls and Microsoft as this new technology keeps fans, staff and players safe for the biggest sporting event in the world, the 2022 World Cup."

Prior to the development of this new digital solution, large scale sporting events relied on multiple systems and operators to analyze data and collaborate in silos. Responses to incidents were less efficient and took much more time, effort and resources. Now, the digital twin and unified command center enables a real-time view of the stadiums, interactive monitoring, remote command and control, more context on alarms and events, and ability to resolve an incident significantly faster than a traditional command and control solution. Additionally, a workflow automation tool helps users automate standard operating procedures, allowing them to operate their stadiums more easily.

"Intaleq and the creation of the first of its kind digital platform is an incredible testament to the power of partnership and is changing how the world views the application of artificial intelligence to optimize stadium management," said Rodney Clark, Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Johnson Controls. "We are honored to present Intaleq with an OpenBlue Pioneers award for their leadership embracing digital transformation to create smarter, safer and more sustainable buildings."

The digitally enabled approach to safety at sporting events is not only about managing incidents, but ultimately preventing them by using predictive analytics, cloud technology and data. The Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital platform, when integrated with core building systems, makes shared spaces safer, more agile and more sustainable.

Digital twins, which are digital replicas of physical entities, enable an in-depth analysis of data and the potential to monitor systems to mitigate risks, manage issues and utilize simulations to test future solutions. The use of digital twins plays an important role in helping building operators find the root cause of issues and solve problems faster and can support COVID-19 safety and security protocols, as well as help building operators increase energy efficiency.

Johnson Controls and OpenBlue Pioneers are bound together by a common aspiration: innovation. These awards recognize the company's visionary customers and the incredible outcomes they are achieving in digital transformation. Johnson Controls acknowledges their courage to transform built environments by delivering the blueprint of the future in healthy, safe, and sustainable buildings.

