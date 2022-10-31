Change in number of shares and votes in Securitas

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas has, as previously announced, carried out a rights issue of shares of class A and B. The issue of shares has resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in Securitas as follows:

Prior to the issuance of new shares, there were in total 365 058 897 shares in Securitas, of which 17 142 600 shares of class A, corresponding to 171 426 000 votes, and 347 916 297 shares of class B, corresponding to 347 916 297 votes, 519 342 297 votes in total.

The number of shares has through the issuance of new shares increased by 208 333 655, of which 9 795 771 shares of class A and 198 537 884 shares of class B. The number of votes has increased by 296 495 594. As of October 31, 2022, there are in total 573 392 552 shares in Securitas, of which 26 938 371 shares of class A, corresponding to 269 383 710 votes, and 546 454 181 shares of class B, corresponding to 546 454 181 votes, 815 837 891[1] votes in total.

None of the securities referred to herein have been or will be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States, and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

[1] Securitas' holding of treasury shares amounts to 475 000 shares of class B as per October 31, 2022.

Securitas is a leading intelligent security solutions partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 47 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 345,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.

