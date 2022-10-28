New Software Update for Sony Electronics' Xperia PRO-I Smartphone Offers New Livestreaming Capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announces new livestreaming capabilities for the Xperia PRO-I smartphone. This over-the-air (OTA) software update, available now, also delivers more shooting experiences within Videography Proi.

Xperia PRO-I's newly enabled livestreaming capabilities allow for quick and easy livestreaming directly to social streaming services from Videography Pro. It also provides the option of selecting the front camera for additional creative shooting opportunities. In addition, Videography Pro will now detect when shooting vertically with up to 120fps and livestreaming. This will automatically write this detail into the metadata of the file, which will improve the workflow when shooting and editing vertical videos for social media content.

When using Xperia PRO-I with the GP-VPT2BT shooting grip (sold separately), this update now offers the ability to instantly assign the C1 custom key directly from the application, making it easier to customize the functionality based on preferred shooting styles.

