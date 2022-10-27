Weyerhaeuser reports third quarter results

Achieved net earnings of $310 million , or $0.42 per diluted share

Generated $583 million of Adjusted EBITDA

Repurchased $404 million of common shares year to date, through the third quarter

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported third quarter net earnings of $310 million, or 42 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion. This compares with net earnings of $482 million, or 64 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.3 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $788 million for the second quarter of 2022. There were no special items in third quarter or second quarter 2022. Net earnings before special items was $450 million for the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was $583 million compared with $746 million for the same period last year and $1.2 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

"In the third quarter, we delivered solid results across our businesses, despite increasing macroeconomic headwinds," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Although near-term market conditions have moderated, we maintain a constructive longer-term outlook for the demand fundamentals that support our businesses. Looking ahead, our balance sheet is exceptionally strong, and we are well positioned to navigate through a range of market conditions. We remain focused on serving our customers and driving long-term value for our shareholders through an unmatched portfolio of assets, industry-leading performance and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022

2021 (millions, except per share data)

Q2

Q3

Q3 Net sales

$2,973

$2,276

$2,345 Net earnings

$788

$310

$482 Net earnings per diluted share

$1.06

$0.42

$0.64 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

746

741

751 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$788

$310

$450 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$1.06

$0.42

$0.60 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$1,205

$583

$746 Net cash from operations

$1,146

$562

$659 Adjusted FAD(3)

$1,065

$468

$561





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release. (2) Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release. (3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$671

$574

$(97) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$153

$107

$(46) Adjusted EBITDA

$219

$168

$(51)

Q3 2022 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes and domestic sales volumes were lower than the second quarter due to the work stoppage that commenced in mid-September, impacting a portion of our operations in the region. Domestic sales realizations were comparable and per unit log and haul costs were lower. Export sales realizations and volumes were significantly lower due to softening demand, and volumes were further affected by a reduction in export activity resulting from the work stoppage. In the South, fee harvest volumes, sales realizations, and per unit log and haul costs were all comparable to the second quarter. Forestry and road costs in the West and South were seasonally higher.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly lower than third quarter 2022. In the West, the company expects lower fee harvest and sales volumes resulting from the work stoppage. Sales realizations are expected to be significantly lower due to softening demand. The company expects lower per unit log and haul costs and significantly lower forestry and road costs. In the South, fee harvest volumes and forestry and road costs are expected to be slightly higher, and per unit log and haul costs and sales realizations are expected to be comparable.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$117

$68

$(49) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$65

$48

$(17) Adjusted EBITDA

$107

$60

$(47)

Q3 2022 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the second quarter due to lower real estate sales, partially offset by an increase in royalty income from our Energy and Natural Resources business. The number of real estate acres sold decreased significantly due to the timing of transactions, partially offset by an increase in the average price per acre due to the mix of properties sold.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than third quarter 2022 due to the timing and mix of real estate sales, as well as lower royalty income from our Energy and Natural Resources business. The company still expects full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $325 million and now expects basis as a percentage of real estate sales to be 35 to 40 percent for the full year.

WOOD PRODUCTS

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2022

2022



(millions)

Q2

Q3

Change Net sales

$2,341

$1,767

$(574) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$863

$344

$(519) Adjusted EBITDA

$912

$395

$(517)

Q3 2022 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board decreased 28 percent and 41 percent, respectively, compared with second quarter averages. Sales and production volumes for lumber were moderately lower, largely due to the work stoppage at our mills in Washington and Oregon that commenced in mid-September. Unit manufacturing costs were higher, and log costs were moderately lower. Sales and production volumes for oriented strand board were slightly lower due to downtime for planned annual maintenance and transportation challenges in Canada. Unit manufacturing costs were higher, and fiber costs were comparable. Sales realizations were higher for most engineered wood products, while sales and production volumes were lower for most products due to downtime for planned annual maintenance, transportation challenges in Canada and labor constraints. Unit manufacturing costs for engineered wood products were higher, and raw material costs were significantly lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock.

Q4 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates fourth quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be lower than third quarter 2022, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. For lumber, the company expects significantly lower log costs, partially offset by lower sales volumes resulting from the work stoppage at our mills in Washington and Oregon. For oriented strand board, the company anticipates slightly higher sales volumes, comparable fiber costs, and significantly lower unit manufacturing costs due to less downtime for planned annual maintenance. Sales volumes and realizations are expected to be lower for most engineered wood products, partially offset by significantly lower raw material costs, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. For distribution, the company expects lower sales volumes and realizations for most products.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for the company and for each of our businesses; fee harvest and sales volumes and sales realizations for our Timberlands business; log and haul, forestry and road costs and expenses; basis for real estate acres to be sold; sales volumes for our lumber business; sales volumes and unit manufacturing costs for our oriented strand board business; sales realizations and sales volumes for our engineered wood products business; log and raw materials costs for each of our Wood Products lines; sales volumes and sales realizations for our Distribution business; long-term demand fundamentals affecting our businesses; and our future performance through changing market conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words and expressions such as "anticipate," "expect," "looking ahead," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability and cost of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

our ability to hire and retain capable employees;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements as it relates to the cost of pension benefits and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$788 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















65 Income taxes

















184 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$153

$65

$863

$(44)

$1,037 Non-operating pension and other post-employment

benefit costs

—

—

—

11

11 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Operating income (loss)

153

65

863

(34)

1,047 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

66

3

49

1

119 Basis of real estate sold

—

39

—

—

39 Adjusted EBITDA

$219

$107

$912

$(33)

$1,205

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$310 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















67 Income taxes

















77 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$107

$48

$344

$(45)

$454 Non-operating pension and other post-employment

benefit costs

—

—

—

12

12 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(9)

(9) Operating income (loss)

107

48

344

(42)

457 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

61

5

51

2

119 Basis of real estate sold

—

7

—

—

7 Adjusted EBITDA

$168

$60

$395

$(40)

$583

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$482 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















79 Income taxes

















84 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$133

$45

$517

$(50)

$645 Non-operating pension and other post-employment

benefit costs

—

—

—

5

5 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Operating income (loss)

133

45

517

(46)

649 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

64

4

48

2

118 Basis of real estate sold

—

11

—

—

11 Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)

(32)

—

—

—

(32) Adjusted EBITDA

$165

$60

$565

$(44)

$746





(1) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$1,869 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















204 Loss on debt extinguishment(1)

















276 Income taxes

















470 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$442

$194

$2,389

$(206)

$2,819 Non-operating pension and other post-employment

benefit costs

—

—

—

38

38 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(9)

(9) Operating income (loss)

442

194

2,389

(177)

2,848 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

192

12

151

5

360 Basis of real estate sold

—

77

—

—

77 Adjusted EBITDA

$634

$283

$2,540

$(172)

$3,285





(1) Loss on debt extinguishment is a pretax special item related to the early extinguishment of $931 million of debt.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2022

2022

2021 (millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3 Net earnings

$788

$310

$482 Gain on sale of timberlands

—

—

(32) Net earnings before special items

$788

$310

$450

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2022

2022

2021



Q2

Q3

Q3 Net earnings per diluted share

$1.06

$0.42

$0.64 Gain on sale of timberlands

—

—

(0.04) Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$1.06

$0.42

$0.60

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2022

2022

2021

2022 (millions)

Q2

Q3

Q3

Q3 YTD Net cash from operations

$1,146

$562

$659

$2,665 Capital expenditures

(81)

(94)

(98)

(245) Adjustments to FAD(1)

—

—

—

(37) Adjusted FAD

$1,065

$468

$561

$2,383





(1) Adjustments to FAD include a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery received in first quarter 2022.

Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited) Consolidated Statement of Operations





























Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021

Net sales

$ 3,112



$ 2,973



$ 2,276



$ 2,345



$ 8,361



$ 7,995

Costs of sales



1,647





1,789





1,694





1,589





5,130





4,602

Gross margin



1,465





1,184





582





756





3,231





3,393

Selling expenses



23





23





24





24





70





68

General and administrative expenses



92





102





100





98





294





283

Other operating costs (income), net



6





12





1





(15)





19





8

Operating income



1,344





1,047





457





649





2,848





3,034

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(15)





(11)





(12)





(5)





(38)





(14)

Interest income and other



(1)





1





9





1





9





4

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(72)





(65)





(67)





(79)





(204)





(236)

Loss on debt extinguishment



(276)





—





—





—





(276)





—

Earnings before income taxes



980





972





387





566





2,339





2,788

Income taxes



(209)





(184)





(77)





(84)





(470)





(597)

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 310



$ 482



$ 1,869



$ 2,191



Per Share Information



Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021

Earnings per share, basic and diluted

$ 1.03



$ 1.06



$ 0.42



$ 0.64



$ 2.51



$ 2.92

Dividends paid per common share

$ 1.63



$ 0.18



$ 0.18



$ 0.17



$ 1.99



$ 0.51

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):















































Basic



747,507





744,542





740,058





750,105





743,990





749,657

Diluted



748,823





745,582





740,975





751,443





745,081





750,999

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



745,442





741,738





737,547





749,037





737,547





749,037



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 310



$ 482



$ 1,869



$ 2,191

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



15





11





12





5





38





14

Interest income and other



1





(1)





(9)





(1)





(9)





(4)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



72





65





67





79





204





236

Loss on debt extinguishment



276





—





—





—





276





—

Income taxes



209





184





77





84





470





597

Operating income



1,344





1,047





457





649





2,848





3,034

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



122





119





119





118





360





356

Basis of real estate sold



31





39





7





11





77





62

Special items included in operating income



—





—





—





(32)





—





(32)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1,497



$ 1,205



$ 583



$ 746



$ 3,285



$ 3,420







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021

Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 310



$ 482



$ 1,869



$ 2,191

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(32)





—





(32)

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



207





—





—





—





207





—

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 978



$ 788



$ 310



$ 450



$ 2,076



$ 2,159







Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 1.03



$ 1.06



$ 0.42



$ 0.64



$ 2.51



$ 2.92

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(0.04)





—





(0.04)

Loss on debt extinguishment(1)



0.28





—





—





—





0.28





—

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 1.31



$ 1.06



$ 0.42



$ 0.60



$ 2.79



$ 2.88







(1) We recorded a total pretax loss on debt extinguishment of $276 million ($207 million after-tax) in first quarter 2022. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items



























Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021

Pension and post-employment costs:















































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 10



$ 8



$ 9



$ 11



$ 27



$ 32

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



15





11





12





5





38





14

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 25



$ 19



$ 21



$ 16



$ 65



$ 46



Weyerhaeuser Company

Q3.2022 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



September 30, 2022



December 31, 2021

ASSETS































Current assets:































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,205



$ 1,723



$ 1,920



$ 1,879

Receivables, net



745





547





425





507

Receivables for taxes



8





6





15





24

Inventories



611





571





542





520

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



206





165





146





205

Total current assets



2,775





3,012





3,048





3,135

Property and equipment, net



2,026





2,000





1,997





2,057

Construction in progress



203





233





245





175

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,469





11,706





11,681





11,510

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



252





248





245





255

Deferred tax assets



15





11





10





17

Other assets



376





370





364





503

Total assets

$ 17,116



$ 17,580



$ 17,590



$ 17,652



































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































Current liabilities:































Current maturities of long-term debt

$ —



$ —



$ 118



$ —

Accounts payable



310





283





272





281

Accrued liabilities



674





658





664





673

Total current liabilities



984





941





1,054





954

Long-term debt, net



5,053





5,053





4,935





5,099

Deferred tax liabilities



66





83





89





46

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



432





347





335





440

Other liabilities



344





340





339





346

Total liabilities



6,879





6,764





6,752





6,885

Total equity



10,237





10,816





10,838





10,767

Total liabilities and equity

$ 17,116



$ 17,580



$ 17,590



$ 17,652



Weyerhaeuser Company Q3.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows





Q1



Q2



Q3



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2022



June 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2022



Sept 30, 2021

Cash flows from operations:















































Net earnings

$ 771



$ 788



$ 310



$ 482



$ 1,869



$ 2,191

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:















































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



122





119





119





118





360





356

Basis of real estate sold



31





39





7





11





77





62

Deferred income taxes, net



14





—





3





(3)





17





16

Pension and other post-employment benefits



25





19





21





16





65





46

Share-based compensation expense



8





9





8





8





25





23

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





—





(32)





—





(32)

Loss on debt extinguishment



276





—





—





—





276





—

Change in:















































Receivables, net



(238)





198





121





205





81





(47)

Receivables and payables for taxes



110





(83)





(12)





(143)





15





93

Inventories



(87)





29





28





(4)





(30)





(55)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(1)





(2)





(4)





(20)





(7)





(21)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(62)





47





(8)





51





(23)





116

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(4)





(10)





(5)





(23)





(19)





(56)

Other



(8)





(7)





(26)





(7)





(41)





(27)

Net cash from operations

$ 957



$ 1,146



$ 562



$ 659



$ 2,665



$ 2,665

Cash flows from investing activities:















































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (50)



$ (71)



$ (86)



$ (91)



$ (207)



$ (184)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(20)





(10)





(8)





(7)





(38)





(39)

Acquisition of timberlands



(18)





(265)





(3)





—





(286)





(149)

Proceeds from sale of timberlands



—





—





—





261





—





261

Other



1





—





—





2





1





3

Net cash from investing activities

$ (87)



$ (346)



$ (97)



$ 165



$ (530)



$ (108)

Cash flows from financing activities:















































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (1,218)



$ (134)



$ (133)



$ (127)



$ (1,485)



$ (382)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



881





—





—





—





881





—

Payments on long-term debt



(1,203)





—





—





—





(1,203)





(225)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



12





2





1





1





15





46

Repurchases of common shares



(118)





(141)





(143)





(26)





(402)





(26)

Other



(18)





(1)





(1)





(3)





(20)





(19)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (1,664)



$ (274)



$ (276)



$ (155)



$ (2,214)



$ (606)



















































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (794)



$ 526



$ 189



$ 669



$ (79)



$ 1,951

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,999





1,205





1,731





1,777





1,999





495

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,205



$ 1,731



$ 1,920



$ 2,446



$ 1,920



$ 2,446



















































Cash paid during the period for:















































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 78



$ 71



$ 62



$ 83



$ 211



$ 237

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 85



$ 269



$ 92



$ 231



$ 446



$ 494



Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment Q3.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Segment Statement of Operations





in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 465



$ 515



$ 441



$ 423



$ 1,421



$ 1,207

Intersegment sales



161





156





133





129





450





399

Total net sales



626





671





574





552





1,871





1,606

Costs of sales



423





495





442





428





1,360





1,218

Gross margin



203





176





132





124





511





388

Selling expenses



—





—





1





1





1





1

General and administrative expenses



24





24





25





23





73





69

Other operating income, net



(3)





(1)





(1)





(33)





(5)





(36)

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 182



$ 153



$ 107



$ 133



$ 442



$ 354



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating income

$ 182



$ 153



$ 107



$ 133



$ 442



$ 354

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



65





66





61





64





192





195

Special items



—





—





—





(32)





—





(32)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 247



$ 219



$ 168



$ 165



$ 634



$ 517







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included In Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 32



$ —



$ 32





















































Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (34)



$ 57



$ 14



$ 1



$ 37



$ (10)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (30)



$ (23)



$ (22)



$ (27)



$ (75)



$ (76)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)







Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Third Party

Delivered logs:













































Net Sales

West $ 259



$ 308



$ 224



$ 226



$ 791



$ 649

(millions)

South

154





160





166





153





480





429





North

15





10





15





13





40





38





Total delivered logs

428





478





405





392





1,311





1,116





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

9





11





10





9





30





22





Recreational and other lease revenue

17





16





18





16





51





48





Other revenue

11





10





8





6





29





21





Total $ 465



$ 515



$ 441



$ 423



$ 1,421



$ 1,207

Delivered Logs

West $ 161.29



$ 173.35



$ 158.59



$ 145.64



$ 164.97



$ 138.06

Third Party Sales

South $ 37.15



$ 38.47



$ 38.59



$ 35.56



$ 38.08



$ 35.08

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 72.79



$ 83.93



$ 83.84



$ 64.93



$ 79.26



$ 65.97

Delivered Logs

West

1,604





1,778





1,411





1,555





4,793





4,702

Third Party Sales

South

4,135





4,167





4,310





4,304





12,612





12,236

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

210





118





177





195





505





571

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,240





2,085





1,760





1,930





6,085





6,130

(tons, thousands)

South

5,842





6,159





6,112





5,912





18,113





17,144





North

278





180





245





264





703





800







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q3.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations







































in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Net sales

$ 128



$ 117



$ 68



$ 69



$ 313



$ 285

Costs of sales



41





45





14





18





100





93

Gross margin



87





72





54





51





213





192

General and administrative expenses



6





7





6





6





19





18

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 81



$ 65



$ 48



$ 45



$ 194



$ 174



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating income

$ 81



$ 65



$ 48



$ 45



$ 194



$ 174

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



4





3





5





4





12





11

Basis of real estate sold



31





39





7





11





77





62

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 116



$ 107



$ 60



$ 60



$ 283



$ 247



(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





















































Segment Statistics







Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 97



$ 90



$ 30



$ 45



$ 217



$ 212

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



31





27





38





24





96





73



Total

$ 128



$ 117



$ 68



$ 69



$ 313



$ 285

Acres Sold Real Estate



24,126





26,906





5,014





11,037





56,046





48,907

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 3,785



$ 3,215



$ 5,046



$ 4,005



$ 3,624



$ 3,632

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



32 %



43 %



23 %



24 %



35 %



29 %

Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q3.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited) Segment Statement of Operations





































in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Net sales

$ 2,519



$ 2,341



$ 1,767



$ 1,853



$ 6,627



$ 6,503

Costs of sales



1,276





1,414





1,360





1,270





4,050





3,623

Gross margin



1,243





927





407





583





2,577





2,880

Selling expenses



21





21





22





21





64





61

General and administrative expenses



35





35





36





34





106





104

Other operating costs, net



5





8





5





11





18





20

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 1,182



$ 863



$ 344



$ 517



$ 2,389



$ 2,695



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating income

$ 1,182



$ 863



$ 344



$ 517



$ 2,389



$ 2,695

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



51





49





51





48





151





145

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1,233



$ 912



$ 395



$ 565



$ 2,540



$ 2,840







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (371)



$ 205



$ 136



$ 249



$ (30)



$ (12)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (39)



$ (56)



$ (68)



$ (70)



$ (163)



$ (146)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics

in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 1,206



$ 998



$ 676



$ 681



$ 2,880



$ 3,020

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 1,041



$ 776



$ 556



$ 516



$ 786



$ 812

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,157





1,289





1,216





1,320





3,662





3,717



Production volumes



1,203





1,232





1,140





1,222





3,575





3,667

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 564



$ 497



$ 287



$ 470



$ 1,348



$ 1,513

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 787



$ 676



$ 401



$ 691



$ 622



$ 735

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



717





735





715





681





2,167





2,058

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



739





758





735





715





2,232





2,140

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 196



$ 247



$ 233



$ 183



$ 676



$ 491

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 3,433



$ 3,863



$ 3,946



$ 3,092



$ 3,754



$ 2,628

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



5.7





6.4





5.9





5.9





18.0





18.7

in cubic feet) Production volumes



5.7





6.4





6.0





5.8





18.1





18.0

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 137



$ 168



$ 166



$ 128



$ 471



$ 315

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 2,969



$ 3,432



$ 3,525



$ 2,600



$ 3,312



$ 2,119

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



46





49





47





49





142





149

in lineal feet) Production volumes



44





50





47





49





141





144

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 58



$ 53



$ 47



$ 45



$ 158



$ 170

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 783



$ 746



$ 632



$ 653



$ 720



$ 710

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



75





70





74





69





219





240



Production volumes



66





67





64





61





197





203

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 48



$ 53



$ 50



$ 52



$ 151



$ 143

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 1,082



$ 1,174



$ 1,274



$ 943



$ 1,173



$ 885

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



44





45





40





55





129





162

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



44





48





38





55





130





163







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q3.2022 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (31)



$ (36)



$ (36)



$ (33)



$ (103)



$ (94)

Liability classified share-based compensation



1





2





2





(1)





5





(2)

Foreign exchange gain



—





3





9





5





12





2

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(59)





18





2





12





(39)





(33)

Other, net



(12)





(21)





(19)





(29)





(52)





(62)

Operating loss



(101)





(34)





(42)





(46)





(177)





(189)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(15)





(11)





(12)





(5)





(38)





(14)

Interest income and other



(1)





1





9





1





9





4

Net charge to earnings

$ (117)



$ (44)



$ (45)



$ (50)



$ (206)



$ (199)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1)

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Operating loss

$ (101)



$ (34)



$ (42)



$ (46)



$ (177)



$ (189)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





2





2





5





5

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (99)



$ (33)



$ (40)



$ (44)



$ (172)



$ (184)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Selected Items

in millions

Q1.2022



Q2.2022



Q3.2022



Q3.2021



YTD.2022



YTD.2021

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (1)



$ (2)



$ (4)



$ (1)



$ (7)



$ (1)





















































