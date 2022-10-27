Solar Generator Maker Jackery Tops Best-seller Charts for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery (or "the Company"), the leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has gained skyrocketing sales figures, surpassing its sales targets for Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, a key event in the annual calendar of the world's largest online retailer.

(PRNewsfoto/Jackery Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The bumper sales came as Jackery's products made it to best-seller charts in several categories in Amazon's first Prime Day sales event in the Fall, that ran from Oct. 11 to 12.

"During the US Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, Jackery occupied the Outdoor Generator Category Bestseller number one, surpassing Amazon's traditional generators," said Lara Luo, Director of Brand Department of Jackery. "Notably, our average transaction value per customer in the U.S. reached an all-time high in our history."

Specifically, the Company saw large sales in its various product lines. Jackery Solar Generator SG2000 Pro was among the best-performing products in sales, and made it to the top 10 best-seller list in its category in the US for the first time . The Solar Generator 2000 Pro, launched in May, delivers the fastest solar recharging yet for Jackery. It's an ideal solar power appliance for outdoor activities and home emergency use - for all on-road and off-road adventures.

Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station is another solar power product that's been favored particularly by American customers. During this Prime Early Access Sale event, the Explorer 300 came in as the second-best seller in the Patio, Lawn & Garden category in the U.S. market - which is widely considered an ultra-competitive group of brand-name items.

The Explorer 300 made the cut through its growing popularity given its stylish, lightweight and user-friendly design. The portable station is perfect for short camping trips and power outages, and can power small appliances and charge up to six smart devices at once.

Also, Jackery SG 500 Portable Power Station topped the chart for best-seller in the German market for an entire day until the sales concluded. The SG 500 is a 518Wh lithium portable power station and is one of the lightest and most portable rechargeable lithium battery generators on the market.

For 10 Years as a pioneer in the global solar generator industry, Jackery has been integrating cutting-edge technologies into portable and green energy solution for outdoor life as well as an emergency backup. This year, Jackery unveiled its latest flagship product Solar Generator 1000 Pro at IFA 2022, alongside its newly designed double-sided SolarSaga 80 solar panel capable of bifacial solar light absorption that gives it an unpropelled charging speed.

About Jackery

Jackery, the world's leading innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solution provider founded in California in 2012, is a global top-selling solar generator brand recognized by over 150 authorized media and organizations worldwide. Since 2018, Jackery has sold more than 2 million units globally and a footprint spanning from the US to Europe, Japan and China.

As the pioneer of the Solar Generator concept and products, Jackery offers a range of portable, versatile green generators that meet all outdoor needs, from charging a cellphone or laptop to powering large devices like electric cooking equipment, heaters, and lights. Its products have been consistently selected as Best Sellers on Amazon and have been included in Amazon's Choice lists since 2020.

To date, Jackery has received 25 prestigious international awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, the A' Design Award and Competition, and the CES Innovation Award.

CONTACT: marketing@jackery.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jackery Inc.