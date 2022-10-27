Free Botox for Food Drive by Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sajan Reviews

Dr. Javad Sajan Gives Away Botox for Food to Patients Donating to Food Drive

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food insecurity remains a widespread issue throughout Washington and the United States. Seattle plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan is partnering with the Zera Foundation to fight food insecurity by hosting a Thanksgiving Food Drive. The donated food will benefit families of the Greater Seattle Area facing food insecurity and who could otherwise not get to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Dr. Sajan immigrated to the United States from Tanzania. During this time, he and his family experienced food insecurity. Now that Dr. Sajan is lucky enough to no longer have to worry about food scarcity, he believes that he can give back to the community with more than with his hands as a surgeon. Dr. Sajan hopes that he can make an impact on the lives of people experiencing food insecurity in Seattle.

If patients donate five non-perishable food items at one of three locations can receive five free units of Botox . The locations are:

Lynnwood : 3500 188th St SW #670 Lynnwood, WA 98037 : 3500 188th St SW #67098037

Seattle : 600 Broadway Suite 320 Seattle, WA 98122 : 600 Broadway Suite 32098122

Kirkland : 3100 Carillon Point Kirkland, WA 98033 : 3100 Carillon Point98033

Only one 5 food items for 5 Botox units promotion per person. Units are non-transferable and cannot be banked. Must redeem 5 units of Botox within 90 days. All 5 units must be used in 1 visit. Patient must be a candidate for Botox to redeem the promotion. The provider in their sole discretion will determine if the patient is a good candidate. No guarantee of treatment. We reserve the right to refuse treatment for any reason. Limited quantities available.

Some of the non-perishable food items needed include (all types of non-perishable food items are welcome):

Canned corn

Cornbread mix

Instant potatoes

Canned peas and carrots

Pie crust mix

Canned pumpkin

Condensed milk

Boxed stuffing mix

Powdered or canned gravy

Instant coffee

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon who is dedicated to serving his patients. He started the Zera Foundation because he is committed to serving people in every way possible. From organizing food drives to performing pro bono surgery, Dr. Sajan has a passion for helping others. Find Dr. Sajan and more information about the fundraiser on Instagram .

