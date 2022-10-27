Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 Streaming Laser Projector Gets Epic Holiday Sale Price

Holiday Shoppers Save $200 During Select Dates in October, November and December

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrambling for the perfect gift to give the movie buff or avid streamer in your life? Epson is making it even easier to snag its all-in-one Epson EpiqVision® Mini EF12 Smart Streaming Laser Projector – a gift that's certain to put a smile on those film- and series-obsessed individuals on your list this year. Slashing $200 off MSRP, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 will be available via Epson online and select retailers for only $799. Kicking off on Oct. 30, the first promotion will be live until Nov. 6, and another will run from Nov. 13 through Dec. 4. Bringing epic content viewing to more homes this holiday season, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 offers up to 150 inches of big-screen entertainment that's sure to be a hit under the tree this year.

"Offering an epic, life-size picture in an all-in-one, ultra-portable package, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 has everything a friend or family member could wish for in an at-home entertainment hub," said Kenny Tang, product manager, projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Now available at our lowest price of the season, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 is designed to help elevate movie watching, streaming1 and gaming with friends and family."

Designed with simplicity in mind, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 delivers a new type of streaming experience. Unique multi-array laser diode technology coupled with advanced 3-chip 3LCD technology and 1,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness,2 the projector delivers precise color, enhanced black density and bright, immersive images. Equipped with built-in Android TVTM,3 sound by Yamaha and wireless connectivity, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 is an all-in-one content viewing device that offers easy access to all your favorite streaming channels1 and delivers stunning visuals for a cinematic experience virtually anywhere.

In addition to a great deal this holiday season, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 was built to fit into current home décor with a clean, compact design, and has a lot to offer the movie buff, streamer or casual big-screen gamer in your life.

All-in-One Streaming Tool – Complete with the latest Android TV 3 interface built in and a simple-to-use remote that includes voice search with built-in Google Assistant TM , users can enjoy all their favorite streaming channels including Hulu, HBO, Disney+, YouTube and more right out of the box. This impressive mini projector even lets you stream live TV with apps like YouTube TV. 1 Plus, built-in Chromecast™ allows wireless content casting directly from a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Offering simple and seamless streaming from one convenient display, it's a perfect series and movie watching companion.





Premium Projection Almost Anywhere : Weighing less than five pounds, the EpiqVision Mini EF12 makes it easier than ever to project premium content onto virtually any surface. Producing clear and natural images, it accepts content up to 4K for Full-HD HDR picture quality when enjoying TV shows, sporting events, movies, and more. Plus, causal gamers can play games available on the built-in Google Play Store or connect to the internal HDMI port for extra big console gaming up to 60 frames per second. In addition, with Auto Picture Skew & Focus Correction, depending upon how the projector is oriented to the wall, the projector will analyze the projected image and correct the geometry, while automatically focusing the picture for seamless setup.





Sensational Sound: Partnering with Yamaha to create a unique audio experience exclusively for the EpiqVision Mini EF12, users can expect a true audiophile performance from this projector that's unlike anything in its class. Designed within a custom 3D Acoustic Enclosure, two high-end Yamaha drivers are powered by a discrete amplifier and tuned using Yamaha's latest AudioEngine™ DSP technology to produce an impressive, wide sound stage that rivals dedicated higher-end audio systems and soundbars. Plus, you can connect via Bluetooth® to use as standalone speaker.

Promotion Availability

The Epson EpiqVision Mini EF12 will be available for the discounted $200 off MSRP price at Amazon, Best Buy, Epson, Micro Center, and Staples from Oct. 30 – Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 – Dec. 4, 2022.

1 Requires wireless network connection of 5 Mbps or faster. Some apps require paid subscriptions.

2 Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

3 In order to use the Android TV, the device must be configured on a network via a wireless connection of 5 Mbps or faster.

