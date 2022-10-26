Vuori Launches Outerwear with New EcoOuterlands™ Collection

Cool weather capsule blends performance, recycled materials and style

ENCINITAS, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announced the launch of its newest collection of outerwear made from over 50% recycled materials, aptly named EcoOuterlands™.

With the launch of EcoOuterlands™, Vuori is once again advancing its commitment to more sustainable products, as the new line, inspired by nature, is as technical and responsibly made as it is stylish. A new perspective on outerwear, the dual gender collection consists of six styles featuring sherpa, eight down fabric styles, and two rain jackets – all from more than fifty percent recycled materials.

Much like the shadowed shades of the Sierras that inspired this collection, EcoOuterlands™ is rich with deeper hues such as indigos, evergreens, and chestnut, as well as the contrast of pale rock neutrals, giving the new products a distinct character. The collection—which includes 17 pieces—was designed, like all Vuori apparel, to transcend traditional boundaries between fitness and life, and offer consumers a multidimensional take on the cold-weather category.

"We created the EcoOuterlands™ Collection for those cooler temperatures that demand both performance and style," said Sarah Carlson, Senior Vice President of Design at Vuori. "At Vuori, we draw inspiration from an active lifestyle that may find you in different environments, climates, and temperatures. With the innovative, technical design elements featured in this new collection, our customers will be ready to take on all of their adventures."

For women, product highlights include the Cozy Sherpa Jacket, made from 74% recycled polyester and featuring high-loft sherpa that holds heat and adds softness; the lightweight Canyon Insulated Jacket, constructed with 85% recycled polyamide, and boasting two secure hand zip pockets, ideal for urban errands or forest strolls; and the go-to Canyon Insulated Vest, relaxed-fit with room for layering on chilly days and made with 85% recycled materials treated with a PFC-free DWR coating for added protection from the elements.

The apparel selection for men continues to build on the design innovation and versatility trend with standout pieces such as the Idyllwild Sherpa Jacket, built with a recycled performance eco-sherpa fabric and featuring dual entry-flap front pockets providing storage and a place to warm your hands when in the wild; the performance woven and water resistant Echo Insulated Vest; and the Palisades Rain Jacket made with recycled performance woven ripstop fabric and plenty of subtle but strong construction details to keep the wearer dry and covered along every commute.

The debut of an eco-conscious outerwear collection aligns with Vuori's Investment in Happiness, which means feeling good about the things you buy and how they're made. Guided by those values, the brand has developed a dynamic program that includes utilizing better sustainable materials, reducing its carbon footprint, and waste reduction.

Vuori was successfully launched in 2015 by Founder and CEO Joe Kudla exclusively as a small collection of men's boardshorts. After quickly amassing a loyal following and wholesale partnerships with REI, Nordstrom, and Equinox, the brand turned their attention to women and launched their first women's collection in 2018. Located in coastal California, Vuori is a natural extension of its environment where active, conscious and creative people provide inspiration every day.

The EcoOuterlands™ Collection ranges in price from $138 to $258 and is available to purchase at vuoriclothing.com and in select retail stores.

About Vuori

A new perspective on performance apparel.

Vuori draws inspiration from the active California lifestyle—an integration of fitness, yoga, surf and life. We make products that stand the test of time and hope to inspire others to live healthy, extraordinary lives. Vuori is much more than a brand. It's a way of life. Launched in 2015, Vuori delivers elevated, everyday essentials that blur the lines between fitness and life. An active yogi and surfer, founder Joe Kudla was motivated to create clothing that's Built to Move in. Styled For Life. Today, Vuori is available at retailers around the globe, and has stores in nearly 30 cities, including Malibu, New York and London.

With products that are designed to last, the Climate Neutral Certified brand is committed to sustainability, with a three-tiered approach: involving the use of recycled and sustainable materials, reducing plastic waste, and offsetting 100% of carbon emissions. Vuori's Investment in Happiness drives meaning for every area of the business, a philosophy and active commitment to the shared happiness of its team, customers, community, and the natural environment.

