PlainID Partners with Leading Data Integration and Management Provider Denodo

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PlainID, The Authorization Company™, the leading provider of authorization and policy-based access control, has announced a strategic partnership with Denodo, a leader in data management. This partnership enables Denodo clients to centrally manage access to data in motion using policy to control access to data in complex enterprise environments.

Denodo helps enterprises to access, integrate, manage and deliver all of their data logically using data virtualization technology in any environment such as on-premises, cloud, multi-cloud or containerized. With the rapid growth of data, there is growing pressure on enterprises' security and data teams to ensure data is not exposed to unauthorized users. PlainID protects data by externalizing authorization and centralizing its management via The PlainID Authorization Platform and PlainID Authorizers™.

"With the growth of data today, this partnership is another security layer to protect customer data," said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President, Denodo. "With PlainID, our customers can protect data when a user attempts to access it, intercepting data requests made to Denodo and checking whether they meet their prescribed conditions (e.g., location, risk score, etc.). Through our partnership with PlainID, we strengthen data security by enabling visibility into data, based on who is accessing the data and where they're accessing it from."

Authorization enforcement is distributed to a PlainID Authorizer for Denodo, which sits inside the Denodo security layer and addresses data security dynamically and contextually at scale for all users who access data and applications managed by Denodo for business intelligence and data projects. Users benefit from the Platform through:

Unified Policy Management : Managing access to Denodo's data virtualization layer with PlainID's graphical UI to simplify access control across enterprise applications and data sources

Dynamic Authorization in real-time: Secure data and protect data privacy with coarse and fine-grained controls at a granular level, and data filtering down to the rows/columns/cell level

Full Visibility of Data Access: Gaining a bi-directional view of the relationship between users and data

Consistently Control Data: Standardize access control to disparate data sources including databases, data lakes, APIs, and microservices

"It is imperative to protect data as the amount of data created and stored continues to grow at unprecedented rates," said Gal Helemski, CTO and co-founder of PlainID. "Having the ability to easily manage authorization using a policy-based access control approach is emerging as a critical part of enterprises' data security strategy. PlainID enhances the security posture for Denodo users with an externalized and, cloud-enabled authorization solution that secures access to data and protects data privacy in complex environments."

