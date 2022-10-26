Pega Delivers Best Quarter of the Year in Q3 2022

  • Annual contract value (ACV) grows 16 percent in constant currency year over year
  • Pega Cloud ACV grows 39 percent in constant currency year over year
  • Total backlog grows 11 percent (18 percent in constant currency) year over year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

"Q3 2022 was by far the best quarter of the year for Pega," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "We've prioritized our go to market efforts to promote profitable growth. The focus we're driving is being embraced by the organization, and we're excited about the results we're seeing."

"We are excited to see growth acceleration in key performance metrics despite significant foreign exchange headwinds," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "We also continue to make progress on improving operational discipline and driving profitable growth to achieve the Rule of 40 as we exit 2024."

Financial and performance metrics (1)















(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2022


2021


Change


2022


2021


Change

Total revenue

$         270,731


$           256,268


6 %


$           921,375


$           895,469


3 %

Net (loss) - GAAP

$          (93,520)


$            (56,468)


(66) %


$          (380,195)


$            (25,794)


(1374) %

Net (loss) income - non-GAAP

$          (27,498)


$            (29,671)


7 %


$              (8,730)


$             15,761


*

Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$              (1.14)


$                (0.69)


(65) %


$                (4.65)


$                (0.32)


(1353) %

Diluted (loss) earnings per share - non-GAAP

$              (0.34)


$                (0.36)


6 %


$                (0.11)


$                 0.18


*













* not meaningful












(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Change


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


Change

2022


2021



2022


2021


Pega Cloud

$    97,359

36 %


$    78,369

31 %


$    18,990

24 %


$  281,182

31 %


$  219,520

25 %


$    61,662

28 %

Maintenance

77,526

29 %


83,188

32 %


(5,662)

(7) %


235,568

25 %


237,531

26 %


(1,963)

(1) %

Subscription services

174,885

65 %


161,557

63 %


13,328

8 %


516,750

56 %


457,051

51 %


59,699

13 %

Subscription license

31,112

11 %


35,421

14 %


(4,309)

(12) %


210,245

23 %


251,226

28 %


(40,981)

(16) %

Subscription

205,997

76 %


196,978

77 %


9,019

5 %


726,995

79 %


708,277

79 %


18,718

3 %

Perpetual license

9,223

3 %


2,874

1 %


6,349

221 %


18,929

2 %


20,922

2 %


(1,993)

(10) %

Consulting

55,511

21 %


56,416

22 %


(905)

(2) %


175,451

19 %


166,270

19 %


9,181

6 %


$  270,731

100 %


$  256,268

100 %


$    14,463

6 %


$  921,375

100 %


$  895,469

100 %


$    25,906

3 %





(1) See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures.




ACV Growth 10% (16% Constant Currency) Since September 30, 2021. Note: Constant currency measures are calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q3 2021.
Backlog Growth 11% (18% Constant Currency) Since September 30, 2021. Note: Constant currency measures are calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q3 2021.
Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-256-1007 (domestic), 1-323-701-0225 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1574684&tp_key=adfbdc0fb8) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures are at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
  • variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including continued impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine;
  • reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
  • compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
  • the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
  • foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
  • our client retention rate; and
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of October 26, 2022.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press contact:
Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:
Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Revenue








Subscription services

$          174,885


$          161,557


$          516,750


$          457,051

Subscription license

31,112


35,421


210,245


251,226

Perpetual license

9,223


2,874


18,929


20,922

Consulting

55,511


56,416


175,451


166,270

Total revenue

270,731


256,268


921,375


895,469

Cost of revenue








Subscription services

34,541


30,817


103,104


88,206

Subscription license

628


606


1,923


1,811

Perpetual license

103


50


173


151

Consulting

57,778


52,749


171,162


161,032

Total cost of revenue

93,050


84,222


276,362


251,200

Gross profit

177,681


172,046


645,013


644,269

Operating expenses








Selling and marketing

153,517


152,479


472,951


457,641

Research and development

75,342


64,728


221,173


191,565

General and administrative

26,043


20,176


94,530


57,607

Total operating expenses

254,902


237,383


788,654


706,813

(Loss) from operations

(77,221)


(65,337)


(143,641)


(62,544)

Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)

3,826


518


8,415


(4,983)

Interest income

520


166


1,036


555

Interest expense

(1,992)


(1,908)


(5,882)


(5,747)

(Loss) on capped call transactions

(6,876)


(14,735)


(56,381)


(7,543)

Other (loss) income, net

(29)


2


6,497


108

(Loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(81,772)


(81,294)


(189,956)


(80,154)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

11,748


(24,826)


190,239


(54,360)

Net (loss)

$          (93,520)


$          (56,468)


$         (380,195)


$          (25,794)

(Loss) per share








Basic

$             (1.14)


$             (0.69)


$             (4.65)


$             (0.32)

Diluted

$             (1.14)


$             (0.69)


$             (4.65)


$             (0.32)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding








Basic

81,996


81,526


81,842


81,284

Diluted

81,996


81,526


81,842


81,284

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

 


(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Net (loss) - GAAP

$       (93,520)

$    (56,468)

(66) %

$     (380,195)

$    (25,794)

(1,374) %

Stock-based compensation (1)

33,774

28,695


93,301

89,483


Capped call transactions

6,876

14,735


56,381

7,543


Litigation

4,470

4,087


32,420

8,416


Convertible senior notes

724

677


2,163

2,025


Headquarters lease

(5,428)


(15,111)


Amortization of intangible assets

1,048

1,002


3,045

3,006


Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss

(3,826)

(518)


(8,415)

4,983


Other

3,452

3


(131)

15


Income tax effects (2)

19,504

(16,456)


192,701

(58,805)


Net (loss) income - non-GAAP

$       (27,498)

$    (29,671)

7 %

$         (8,730)

$     15,761

*








Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$           (1.14)

$        (0.69)

(65) %

$           (4.65)

$        (0.32)

(1,353) %

non-GAAP adjustments

0.80

0.33


4.54

0.50


Diluted (loss) earnings per share - non-GAAP

$           (0.34)

$       (0.36)

6 %

$           (0.11)

$         0.18

*








Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

81,996

81,526

1 %

81,842

81,284

1 %

non-GAAP Adjustments


4,718


Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP

81,996

81,526

1 %

81,842

86,002

(5) %



* not meaningful


Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.
  • Litigation: Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Headquarters lease: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million, which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.
  • Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.
  • Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, expenses incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

(1) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,

(in thousands)

2022


2021


2022


2021

Cost of revenue

$                 6,797


$                 5,114


$               19,754


$             16,889

Selling and marketing

12,933


13,376


36,524


41,844

Research and development

7,724


6,231


22,425


19,343

General and administrative

6,320


3,974


14,598


11,407


$               33,774


$               28,695


$               93,301


$             89,483

Income tax benefit

$                   (600)


$                (5,845)


$                (1,505)


$            (18,028)









(2) Effective income tax rates:













Nine Months Ended

September 30,






2022


2021

GAAP





100 %


(68) %

non-GAAP





22 %


22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP we recorded a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets of $192 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. See "Note 12. Income Taxes" in Part I, Item 1 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2022 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                   107,626


$                  159,965

Marketable securities

168,085


202,814

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

275,711


362,779

Accounts receivable

139,670


182,717

Unbilled receivables

182,403


226,714

Other current assets

62,457


68,008

Total current assets

660,241


840,218

Unbilled receivables

108,285


129,789

Goodwill

81,201


81,923

Other long-term assets

316,731


541,601

Total assets

$                 1,166,458


$                1,593,531

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                      13,562


$                     15,281

Accrued expenses

61,012


63,890

Accrued compensation and related expenses

85,999


120,946

Deferred revenue

245,146


275,844

Other current liabilities

8,253


9,443

Total current liabilities

413,972


485,404

Convertible senior notes, net

592,884


590,722

Operating lease liabilities

82,705


87,818

Other long-term liabilities

11,936


13,499

Total liabilities

1,101,497


1,177,443

Total stockholders' equity

64,961


416,088

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 1,166,458


$                1,593,531

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2022


2021

Net (loss)

$                   (380,195)


$                  (25,794)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash (used in) operating activities




Non-cash items

372,684


118,309

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

(5,935)


(97,836)

Cash (used in) operating activities

(13,446)


(5,321)

Cash provided by investing activities

10,104


42,730

Cash (used in) financing activities

(43,484)


(91,431)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(5,513)


(1,466)

Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(52,339)


(55,488)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

159,965


171,899

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                   107,626


$                  116,411

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE

(in thousands, except percentages)


Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date.
The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV for subscription license and Pega Cloud contracts.
Maintenance revenue for the quarter then ended is multiplied by four to calculate ACV for maintenance. ACV is a performance
measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors, particularly during our subscription
transition.



September 30, 2022


September 30, 2021


Change

Pega Cloud

$                   416,030


$                 320,653


$                  95,377

30 %

Maintenance

310,104


332,752


(22,648)

(7) %

Subscription services

726,134


653,405


72,729

11 %

Subscription license

314,110


294,320


19,790

7 %


$                1,040,244


$                 947,725


$                  92,519

10 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
BACKLOG
(in thousands, except percentages)

 


Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:
As of September 30, 2022:



Subscription services


Subscription license


Perpetual license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       191,045


$       328,111


$         69,753


$            814


$         27,968


$       617,691

53 %

1-2 years

55,141


213,304


4,113


4,505


6,699


283,762

25 %

2-3 years

24,496


115,416


1,420


2,252


1,648


145,232

13 %

Greater than 3 years

16,198


82,807


1,734



508


101,247

9 %


$       286,880


$       739,638


$         77,020


$          7,571


$         36,823


$     1,147,932

100 %

% of Total

25 %


64 %


7 %


1 %


3 %


100 %


Change since September 30, 2021













$        (40,816)


$       168,177


$         10,218


$        (15,400)


$         (8,273)


$       113,906



(12) %


29 %


15 %


(67) %


(18) %


11 %















As of September 30, 2021:



Subscription services


Subscription license


Perpetual license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       196,667


$       284,359


$         49,265


$         15,686


$         31,673


$       577,650

56 %

1-2 years

59,360


177,214


16,872


1,064


6,561


261,071

25 %

2-3 years

37,734


79,775


420


4,094


5,165


127,188

12 %

Greater than 3 years

33,935


30,113


245


2,127


1,697


68,117

7 %


$       327,696


$       571,461


$         66,802


$         22,971


$         45,096


$     1,034,026

100 %

% of Total

33 %


55 %


6 %


2 %


4 %


100 %


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG


(in millions, except percentages )

Q3 2022


1 Year Growth Rate

Backlog - GAAP

$                    1,148


11 %

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

74


7 %

Backlog - Constant Currency

$                    1,222


18 %

Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q3 2021.

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-delivers-best-quarter-of-the-year-in-q3-2022-301660413.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

