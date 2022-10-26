Live Nation Entertainment Applauds President Biden's Call for Fee Transparency & Supports FTC Mandating All-in Pricing Nationally

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We applaud President Biden's advocacy for fee transparency in every industry, including live event ticketing. Live Nation Entertainment advocated for the all-in pricing mandate passed in New York earlier this year, which requires face-value prices and fees to be shown upfront – and we support the FTC mandating this nationally. We operate ticketing marketplaces in 30+ countries around the world and have seen all-in pricing adopted successfully in many countries when mandated across the board. This only works if all ticketing marketplaces go all-in together, so that consumers truly have accurate comparisons as they shop for tickets.

