Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Interactive meeting - Results 3Q22

3Q22 results to be disclosed soon
SÃO PAULO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on November 10th (Thursday), after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.
Interactive meeting
On November 11th (Friday) at 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 3Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with Q&A session at the end.
Nov 11 at 8 a.m. (EST)/at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) Portuguese and English
Check out the speakers
@Milton Maluhy Filho - CEO
@Alexsandro Broedel - CFO
@Renato Lulia Jacob - DRI
