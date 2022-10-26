Infinant Health Launches Global Executive Headquarters in Southern Connecticut

New headquarters invigorates future for Connecticut's economy

Infinant Health will be exponentially expanding – adding significant jobs in Connecticut and California communities

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinant Health ("Infinant Health" or the "Company"), previously known as Evolve Biosystems, today commemorated the official opening of the Infinant Health Executive Global Headquarters in Norwalk, Conn. Kaile Zagger, CEO of Infinant Health, is a resident of Westport, Conn. and is committed to partnering with state and local leadership to build strong programs that incentivize partnership with biotechnology companies to attract investment, talent and infrastructure that allow corporations the opportunity to successfully transition into Connecticut.

Infinant Health aims to change the trajectory of human health, one baby at a time. Years of proprietary research into the role of human milk and its impact on human development led to the groundbreaking discovery of B. infantis EVC001, a natural bacterial strain pivotal to infant immune health. EVC001, our specific strain of B. infantis, directs early development and unlocks the critical function of HMOs (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) to potentially benefit short- and long-term health.

"Our vision at Infinant Health is to advance infant health towards longer, healthier lives for humanity – a phenomenon we hope to accelerate through the milestone opening of our Executive Global Headquarters in Norwalk," said Zagger. "The post-pandemic world has resulted in a migration to the suburbs and a desire for best-in-class talent, to work, live and invest, close to home. We are committed to bringing a cutting-edge biotechnology company to the area, to align with where the talent now lives and wants to thrive. We have a strong base in Northern California and would like to also invest here, as we believe there is tremendous opportunity and promise. I will work closely with government entities over the course of the next month, in an effort to build a program that will support this investment."

Featured guest speakers at the official opening event included:

Kaile Zagger , Chief Executive Officer and Member of Board of Directors at Infinant Health

Bruce German , Ph.D., Co-Founder of Infinant Health, Professor and Chemist at University of California, Davis , Director of Foods for Health Institute - Robert Mondavi Institute

Jennifer Bragg , M.D., Vice President of Clinical Implementation, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Director of NICU Follow-up Program Mount Sinai Hospital

Karl Sylvester , M.D., Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at Stanford Medicine Children's Health, Associate Dean of Maternal and Child Health Research at Stanford University School of Medicine, Global Medical Advisor, Infinant Health

Brian Scottoline , M.D., Ph.D., Scientific Advisory Board Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Neonatology Oregon Health and Science University

"Our science is clinically proven to influence the development of healthier immune systems, and I believe in our potential to one day create a world where every human immune system develops for lifelong health right from the beginning," said Dr. Karl Sylvester, Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics at Stanford Medicine Children's Health, Associate Dean of Maternal and Child Health Research at Stanford University School of Medicine, and Global Medical Advisor at Infinant Health. "The opening of our Executive Headquarters will allow Infinant Health to get one step closer to positively impacting infant health."

Infinant Health will now have bicoastal operations with Executive Headquarters of Infinant Health residing in Norwalk, Connecticut and the Research & Innovation Institute residing in Davis, California. Infinant Health was launched at UC Davis, as Evolve Biosystems following more than a decade of pioneering research at the Food for Health Institute. Infinant Health is a portfolio company of Horizons Ventures, Cargill, Manna Tree Partners, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Spruce Capital Partners, Acre Ventures, Bow Capital, Tate & Lyle Ventures and Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation.

About Infinant Health

Infinant Health ("Infinant"), previously known as Evolve Biosystems, is committed to changing the trajectory of human health, one baby at a time. Infinant's key asset, EVC001, is a specific strain of B. infantis and is vital to early development and unlocks the critical function of HMOs (Human Milk Oligosaccharides) to selectively benefit short- and long-term health.

This synergy between EVC001 and human milk is essential in developing a healthy microbiome, shaping immune system development, and moderating inflammation— and can save future generations from debilitating chronic conditions such as type 1 diabetes, allergies, necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), eczema, and other diseases that originate in childhood.

With the help of technologies such as metagenomics, bioinformatics, machine learning, and precision medicine, we accelerate our rate of discovery to continue building a portfolio of products that will mitigate the health challenges of the modern world. Since 2014, Infinant Health has built substantial science and technology assets, focused on the nutrition, biochemistry, and physiology of the developing infant gut microbiome. For more information, please visit us at infinanthealth.com, or find us at @Infinant Health on LinkedIn, at @InfinantHealth on Twitter, at @InfinantHealth on Instagram, at @Infinanthealth on TikTok, at @InfinantHealth on Facebook and at @Infinant Health YouTube.

