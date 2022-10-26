5W Digital Named Winner of Three MarCom Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, is pleased to announce its client campaigns have been recognized as winners in the 2022 MarCom Awards.

5W Public Relations Logo (PRNewsfoto/5W Public Relations) (PRNewswire)

The team received two gold awards, one for their work with Foxwoods Resort Casino in the Strategic Communications Integrated Marketing category, and the second for their work with client GNC in the Digital Media / Social Media LinkedIn Site category.

The team was additionally awarded a platinum MarCom award for their work with Sparkling Ice in the Strategic Communications Digital Marketing category.

"Our team has done a tremendous job to execute innovative and captivating campaigns on behalf of our clients, and these awards are an excellent way to recognize and celebrate their hard work," said 5W Digital Executive Vice President, Jonathan Mark. "The digital space is so creative and competitive, and having a great team along with true partners has culminated in an incredible 2022. We look forward to continuing our groundbreaking work alongside our client partners."

5W Digital is comprised of specialists within specific areas of digital marketing, led by industry veterans, ensuring all digital programs share the same results-driven and hands-on client approach that defines 5W's award-winning campaigns. Whether working on highly focused campaigns, or integrating across platforms to build over-arching digital programs, the team combines the technical and creative expertise with the consumer-savvy and business acumen that clients have come to trust from 5W campaigns.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 5W Public Relations