Verywell Mind releases Psychedelics & Mental Health survey, finds nearly half of Americans support legalization for mental health conditions as new treatment options generate buzz

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Verywell Mind released a new survey, Psychedelics & Mental Health , examining Americans' awareness and opinions of psychedelics used in the context of mental health treatment. The survey was conducted as research from the past year suggests options such as Ketamine and Psilocybin show promising results in treating various conditions including addiction, depression and PTSD. Additionally, the growing influx of psychedelic-assisted therapy, such as online ketamine-therapy providers, has made new treatments more available than ever before.

The Psychedelics & Mental Health survey shows awareness and acceptance of psychedelic therapy overall was greater among those currently in therapy, but others are catching on. Thirty-six percent of Americans who have seen a therapist in the last 30 days feel positively about psychedelics being used as part of a treatment for mental health (compared to 24% overall), and 34% would be willing to try psychedelics as part of treatment for a mental health condition (compared to 17% overall). Concerning access, 45% of those surveyed say they'd support legalization of at least some psychedelics for treatment of a mental health condition under the supervision of a professional, and they'd be more likely to consider taking psychedelics if they were recommended by a doctor or therapist (35%), or if the specific drug were FDA-approved (30%).

"In 2019, the FDA approved Ketamine for the treatment of depression, and since then, a few cities and states have enacted legislation that may allow other psychedelics to be used for mental health treatment in the near future," said Amy Morin, LCSW, editor-in-chief, Verywell Mind. "According to our survey, consumers may welcome the opportunity to explore psychedelics as part of their treatment. One in five people who are in therapy said they would try psychedelics specifically because other treatment options have left them feeling discouraged, signaling that people are interested in alternative treatment options."

Findings and analysis of the survey can be found on Verywell Mind , detailing sentiments around the use and impact of psychedelic therapy as viable mental health treatment options. Some of the most significant survey results include:

Awareness and acceptance is slowly growing: The most common conditions Americans associate with psychedelics are Depression (20%) and PTSD (20%).

Americans support legality of psychedelics for mental health treatment but some hesitancy remains: 23% of Americans would be more open to trying psychedelics for mental health if they're legal.

Americans more open to psychedelics if recommended by a doctor or therapist:

Methodology

Verywell Mind surveyed over 1,800 Americans age 18+ across a wide range of demographics including age, race, income, geographic location, and sexual orientation.

About Verywell Mind

Verywell Mind is one of the largest mental health sites in the world, serving 6 million people a year during their moments of need. The award-winning publication is committed to providing inclusive mental health information through thousands of expert-written, medically-reviewed articles across hundreds of topics and empowers readers to get the mental health treatment they deserve. Verywell Mind is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

