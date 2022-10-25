PSM Partners Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PSM Partners, a Chicago-based Technology Consulting and Talent Sourcing firm, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at PSM. 95% of employees said PSM is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at the average U.S. company. Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that PSM Partners is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

PSM Comments on Their Certification

"We spend a tremendous amount of time and energy to foster a company culture where people feel accepted, empowered and valued for their contributions to the team," said Dave Stolarek, Managing Partner at PSM. "Wanting those things to be true doesn't mean anything unless our employees provide the validation. We are beyond proud to be recognized amongst this year's Greatest Places to Work and we humbly dedicate ourselves to continuing down this critical path. To our team members: Thank you! You are what makes this place great," Stolarek concluded.

Cassidy Stolarek, Culture and Engagement Specialist at PSM, comments, "We pride ourselves on our "people-first" corporate culture. As our Culture and Engagement Specialist, I give my full-time attention to maintaining a positive employee experience for all. We host frequent lunches and happy hours to commemorate each quarter, along with consistent surveying and connection with employees to hear direct feedback. We want to create opportunities for our employees to get to know one another beyond their role in the business. We've placed a high value on being closely-knit and working together in everything we do because we believe the best investment we can make is in our people."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

About PSM Partners

PSM specializes in helping small and medium-sized companies with an array of outsourced technology solutions and cloud strategies. The firm also helps its clients grow by leveraging a team of full desk recruiters to source top industry talent.

