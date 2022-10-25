Paycor Wins the 2022 TITAN Business Awards for Best Business Intelligence

CINCINNATI, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") (Nasdaq: PYCR), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it has earned the Platinum 2022 TITAN Business Award in the Business Intelligence Solution Category for Paycor Analytics. Paycor was evaluated against over 100 other submissions in the 2022 competition, from over 50 countries. The TITAN Business Awards acknowledge the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations globally.

"As the first HCM software built specifically for leaders in a variety of industries, our associates have really leaned into empowering leaders to be efficient by offering unrivaled product depth in a unified experience for all things HR," said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer of Paycor. "Recognition from the 2022 TITAN Business Awards for our Paycor Analytics solutions further demonstrates our commitment to delivering our customers responsive and personalized insights that drive their business."

The competition was organized and hosted by the International Awards Associate (IAA) and submissions were open to entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. The chance to participate was offered equally to all available industries in the market, and did not discriminate between private or public, and for-profit or non-profit entities.

"Despite this being the second season for this competitive event, we received a staggering number of entries, all of which demonstrated remarkable qualities of excellence," Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA, remarked. "It is particularly motivating to see so many parties still actively engaging in excellent practices in their businesses. It really does come through clearly from their submissions."

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

IAA, established in 2015, is the organizer of the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, MUSE Photography Awards, MUSE Hotel Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Marcom Awards, NYX Game Awards, NYX Video Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Property Awards, LIT Commercial Awards, LIT Talent Awards, London Photography Awards, NY Product Design Awards, New York Photography Awards, and iLuxury Awards.

IAA's mission is to honor, promote and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry appropriate. IAA assembled the TITAN Business Awards to bring attention to the international business industry and promote their strategies, cultures, and teamwork to the world.

