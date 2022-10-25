Partnership Between SkySlope and Realty Alliance Member, Allen Tate, Makes SkySlope the Realty Alliance's Largest Digital Transaction Management Provider

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkySlope, one of the real estate industry's most trusted transaction management platforms, continues to establish itself as the brokerage software leader through its latest partnership with the Carolinas' No. 1 real estate agency, Allen Tate Realtors® . A member of the elite real estate firm, The Realty Alliance, Allen Tate Realtors will now offer SkySlope services to its 1,700 agents. The partnership between SkySlope and Allen Tate substantiates SkySlope as The Realty Alliance's biggest digital transaction management provider, serving 30 of The Realty Alliance's 70 members.

The Realty Alliance is a network composed of North America's most elite real estate firms. The alliance represents more than 117,000 agents in 3,000 real estate offices. In 2020, the members of The Realty Alliance participated in more than 900,000 closed transaction sides and amassed more than $406 billion in sales.

"It's no surprise that SkySlope serves a large portion of The Realty Alliance," says The Realty Alliance CEO, Craig Cheatham. "SkySlope pushes boundaries, understands REALTORS®, and is leading-edge in real estate technology. Likewise, The Realty Alliance provides innovative tools and solutions to advance the careers of professionals in our network."

SkySlope launched in 2011 with the mission to create technology that enhances the lives of real estate professionals. Today, SkySlope continues to evolve its product offerings and services, offering more value than ever to its growing community of more than 450,000 users.

"With the onboarding of Allen Tate, it's extremely exciting for SkySlope to become The Realty Alliance's leading digital transaction management platform," says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "We look forward to providing Allen Tate, and The Realty Alliance base at large, with a best-in-class transaction experience that includes not only digital transaction management, but incredible tools and features like SkySlope Forms ."

Founded in 1957, Allen Tate has long been an advocate for the concept of "one-stop shopping," or the idea that buyers and sellers can come to the Allen Tate family of companies for every stage of their homeownership journey — from buying and selling, to in-house mortgage, insurance, relocation, title, and new construction services. To accomplish this, more than a half dozen companies nest under the Allen Tate Companies umbrella, including Allen Tate Mortgage and Allen Tate Insurance.

"Given Allen Tate's business model, SkySlope's all-in-one transaction platform felt like a natural fit," says Gary Scott, President, Allen Tate Realtors. "Efficiency is a core value at Allen Tate, and with built-in time-saving features like Quick Audit, we see SkySlope streamlining our operations significantly."

Allen Tate's commitment to its customers has resulted in it being ranked the #1 real estate agency in the Carolinas. In 2018, Allen Tate Realtors formed a partnership with Pittsburgh, Pa.-based Howard Hanna Real Estate and now ranks #1 among the country's largest independently owned, non-franchised brokers. The combined companies have more than 14,000 agents and employees in more than 500 offices across 13 states.

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving more than 450,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit SkySlope.

About Allen Tate

Allen Tate Companies® is a locally owned, independent homeownership company established in 1957. Its flagship, Allen Tate Realtors®, is ranked #1 in the Carolinas, and along with its strategic partner, Howard Hanna Real Estate, is the #1 privately owned real estate brokerage in the country, with more than 14,000 agents and employees in more than 500 offices across 13 states.

