NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago

NXRT Reports Continued Strength in Operations, Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 10.5% and Announces Accretive 19-Property Refinancing Transaction, Extending Average Maturity to ~6.4 years

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights
  • NXRT1 reported Net Loss, FFO2, Core FFO2 and AFFO2 of $(0.6)M, $24.5M, $21.8M and $24.3M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(5.4)M, $16.1M, $16.4M and $18.6M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • NXRT reported Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO of $(13.0)M, $61.2M, $62.3M and $69.4M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to Net Loss, FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO of $(15.7)M, $46.5M, $44.7M and $51.0M, respectively, attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Q3 Same Store properties3 average effective rent, total revenue and NOI2 increased 19.4%, 15.0% and 13.1%, respectively, and occupancy decreased 130 bps over the prior year period.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, YTD Same Store properties3 average effective rent, total revenue and NOI2 increased 19.9%, 13.6% and 15.8%, respectively, and occupancy decreased 140 bps over the prior year period.
  • NXRT paid a third quarter dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock on September 30, 2022.
  • On October 24, 2022, the Company's board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, an 10.5% increase from the previous dividend per share. Since inception, NXRT has increased the dividend per share by 103.9%.
  • On October 24, 2022, the Company's board of directors increased the share repurchase authorization to $100.0 million and extended the authorization to October 24, 2024.
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2022, NXRT repurchased and retired 98,906 shares at a weighted average price of $60.57 per share. Since inception, NXRT has repurchased 2,550,628 shares at a weighted average price of $28.37 per share.
  • The weighted average effective monthly rent per unit across all 41 properties held as of September 30, 2022 (the "Portfolio"), consisting of 15,3874 units, was $1,446, while physical occupancy was 94.1%.
  • During the third quarter 2022, for the properties in our Portfolio, we completed 649 full and partial upgrades and leased 592 upgraded units, achieving an average monthly rent premium of $163 and a 24.3% ROI5.
  • Since inception, for the properties currently in our Portfolio, we have completed 7,354 full and partial upgrades, 4,853 kitchen and laundry appliances, and 10,451 technology packages, resulting in a $146, $49, and $44 average monthly rental increase per unit and a 22.0%, 69.3%, and 37.3% ROI, respectively.

1)

In this release, "we," "us," "our," the "Company," "NexPoint Residential Trust," and "NXRT" each refer to NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation.

2)

FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI are non-GAAP measures. For a discussion of why we consider these non-GAAP measures useful and reconciliations of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI to net loss, see the "Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures," "FFO, Core FFO and AFFO" and "NOI and Same Store NOI" sections of this release.

3)

We define "Same Store" properties as properties that were in our Portfolio for the entirety of the periods being compared. There are 36 properties encompassing 13,930 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (our "Q3 Same Store" properties) and 34 properties encompassing 13,426 units of apartment space in our Same Store pool for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (our "YTD Same Store" properties). The same store unit count excludes 74 units that are currently down due to casualty events (Silverbrook: 16 units, Timber Creek: 16 units, Arbors of Brentwood: 16 units, Venue at 8651: 8 units, Hollister Place: 8 units, Versailles: 5 units, The Preserve at Terrell Mill: 3 units, and Parc500: 2 units).

4)

Total units owned in our Portfolio is 15,387, however 81 units are currently down due to casualty events (Silverbrook: 16 units, Timber Creek: 16 units, Arbors of Brentwood: 16 units, Venue at 8651: 8 units, Hollister Place: 8 units, Six Forks: 6 units, Versailles: 5 units, The Preserve at Terrell Mill: 3 units, Parc500: 2 units, and High House at Cary: 1 unit).

5)

We define Return on Investment ("ROI") as the sum of the actual rent premium divided by the sum of the total cost.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
  • Total revenues were $68.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $56.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $(0.6) million, or loss of $(0.02) per diluted share, which included $25.2 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to a net loss of $(5.4) million, or loss of $(0.21) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, which included $21.6 million of depreciation and amortization expense.
  • The change in our net loss of $(0.6) million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to our net loss of $(5.4) million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 primarily relates to an increase in total revenues, partially offset by an increase in depreciation expense.
  • For the third quarter of 2022, NOI was $39.9 million on 41 properties, compared to $33.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 on 40 properties.
  • For the third quarter of 2022, Q3 Same Store NOI increased 13.1% to $36.1 million, compared to $31.9 million for the third quarter of 2021.
  • For the third quarter of 2022, FFO totaled $24.5 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared to $16.1 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
  • For the third quarter of 2022, Core FFO totaled $21.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $16.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
  • For the third quarter of 2022, AFFO totaled $24.3 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
2022 Year to Date Financial Results
  • Total revenues were $194.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $160.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $(13.0) million, or loss of $(0.51) per diluted share, which included $74.5 million of depreciation and amortization expense. This compared to net loss of $(15.7) million, or loss of $(0.62) per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which included $62.3 million of depreciation and amortization expense.
  • The change in our net loss of $(13.0) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to our net loss of $(15.7) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily relates to an increase in total revenues, partially offset by a decrease in casualty gains and an increase in depreciation expense.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, NOI was $115.3 million on 41 properties, compared to $93.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 on 40 properties.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Same Store NOI increased 15.8% to $101.5 million, compared to $87.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, FFO totaled $61.2 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $46.5 million, or $1.85 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, Core FFO totaled $62.3 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, compared to $44.7 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, AFFO totaled $69.4 million, or $2.71 per diluted share, compared to $51.0 million, or $2.03 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

NXRT will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss third quarter financial results. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-882-4478 or, for international callers, +1 646-828-8193 and using passcode Conference ID: 7733315. A live audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, https://nxrt.nexpoint.com (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.

A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, November 1, 2022, by dialing 888-203-1112 or, for international callers, +1 719-457-0820 and entering passcode 7733315.

About NXRT

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") are available on our website, nxrt.nexpoint.com, under the "Financials" tab.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "believe," "assume," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "plan" and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding NXRT's business and industry in general, the expected refinancing and related timing of 19 property-level mortgages, improved pricing on refinancings, expected use of cash out refinancing proceeds to pay down the corporate credit facility, the refinancing is expected to extend the weighted average debt maturity schedule and the debt maturing through 2024 after the expected refinancing, the expected reduction to the weighted average interest rate on total debt before and after interest rate swaps, the results of the refinancing and extension of maturities, the pro forma debt maturity schedule, analysis of the potential impact of rising rates on future years' growth, including principal debt balances, weighted average notional swap amount, hedged/fixed rate debt percentage, floating rate principal percentage, swap rate, weighted average forward curve, weighted average forward rate, weighted average spread, all in hedge rate, unhedged blended portfolio rate and spread to all in rate for 2023, 2024 and 2025 and the related assumptions, including the 19 property level refinancing, the use of cash out refinancing to pay down debt, the sale of the Houston properties, the expected use of proceeds to pay down debt, the sale and amount of proceeds from the sale, maturing debt balances between 2023 and 2025 remain the same and are refinanced at the same spread achieved on the current 19 assets being refinanced plus the forward SOFR curve, NXRT's guidance for financial results for the full year 2022, including earnings per diluted share, Core FFO per diluted share, same store rental income, same store total revenue, same store total expenses and same store NOI, and the related assumptions, including expected acquisitions and dispositions, shares outstanding and same store growth projections, NXRT's net asset value and the related components and assumptions, including anticipated full year and fourth quarter 2022 net income and NOI, acquisitions and dispositions, pro forma adjustments for acquisitions and dispositions, the NOI related to the acquired or disposed of properties, the Cornerstone loan refinancing, estimated value-add expenditures, debt payments, outstanding debt and shares outstanding, NOI guidance for the fourth quarter 2022 and the related assumptions, planned value-add programs, including projected average rent, rent change and return on investment, expected settlement of interest rate swaps and the effect on the debt maturity schedule, rehab budgets and expected acquisitions and dispositions. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, including the ultimate duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effectiveness of actions taken, or actions that may be taken, by governmental authorities to contain the outbreak or treat its impact, as well as those described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. The statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and except as required by law, NXRT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table reconciles our calculations of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts):



For the Three Months Ended
September 30,



For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,









2022



2021



2022



2021



% Change (1)



Net loss


$

(599)



$

(5,407)



$

(13,093)



$

(15,725)




-16.7

%


Depreciation and amortization



25,224




21,591




74,490




62,335




19.5

%


Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(99)




(49)




(228)




(140)



N/M



FFO attributable to common stockholders



24,526




16,135




61,169




46,470




31.6

%
























FFO per share - basic


$

0.96



$

0.64



$

2.39



$

1.85




29.2

%


FFO per share - diluted


$

0.96



$

0.64



$

2.39



$

1.85




29.2

%
























Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs












328



N/M



Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)



(2,976)




120




666




(272)



N/M



Casualty gains









(357)




(2,379)



N/M



Pandemic expense






11







46



N/M



Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



281




150




786




499



N/M



Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



11







(3)




6



N/M



Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



21,842




16,416




62,261




44,698




39.3

%
























Core FFO per share - basic


$

0.85



$

0.65



$

2.43



$

1.78




36.5

%


Core FFO per share - diluted


$

0.85



$

0.65



$

2.43



$

1.78




36.5

%
























Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



453




375




1,247




1,082




15.2

%


Equity-based compensation expense



2,025




1,807




5,906




5,211




13.3

%


Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(10)




(7)




(27)




(19)




42.1

%


AFFO attributable to common stockholders



24,310




18,591




69,387




50,972




36.1

%
























AFFO per share - basic


$

0.95



$

0.74



$

2.71



$

2.03




33.5

%


AFFO per share - diluted


$

0.95



$

0.74



$

2.71



$

2.03




33.5

%
























Weighted average common stock outstanding - basic



25,598




25,175




25,630




25,128




2.0

%


Weighted average common stock outstanding - diluted



25,598




25,175




25,630




25,128




2.0

%
























Dividends declared per common share


$

0.38



$

0.34



$

1.14



$

1.02




11.4

%
























FFO Coverage - diluted

(2)

2.52x



1.88x



2.10x



1.81x




16.02

%


Core FFO Coverage - diluted

(2)

2.25x



1.91x



2.13x



1.74x




22.60

%


AFFO Coverage - diluted

(2)

2.50x



2.16x



2.38x



1.98x




19.88

%


(1)

Represents the percentage change for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

(2)

Indicates coverage ratio of FFO/Core FFO/AFFO per common share (diluted) over dividends declared per common share during the period.



Definitions and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
Definitions

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different than the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures used within this presentation are net operating income ("NOI"), funds from operations attributable to common stockholders ("FFO"), FFO per diluted share, Core FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, adjusted FFO ("AFFO"), AFFO per diluted share and net debt.

NOI is used by investors and our management to evaluate and compare the performance of our properties to other comparable properties, to determine trends in earnings and to compute the fair value of our properties. NOI is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) to add back (1) interest expense (2) advisory and administrative fees, (3) the impact of depreciation and amortization expenses as well as gains or losses from the sale of operating real estate assets that are included in net income computed in accordance with GAAP, if applicable, (4) corporate general and administrative expenses, (5) other gains and losses that are specific to us including loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs, if applicable, (6) casualty-related expenses/(recoveries) and casualty gains (losses), (7) pandemic expenses that are not reflective of continuing operations of the properties and (8) property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on behalf of the Company at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees. We define "Same Store NOI" as NOI for our properties that are comparable between periods. We view Same Store NOI as an important measure of the operating performance of our properties because it allows us to compare operating results of properties owned for the entirety of the current and comparable periods and therefore eliminates variations caused by acquisitions or dispositions during the periods.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), as net income (loss) computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from real estate dispositions, if applicable, plus real estate depreciation and amortization. We compute FFO in accordance with NAREIT's definition. Our presentation differs slightly in that we begin with net income (loss) before adjusting for amounts attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in the OP and we show the amount attributable to such noncontrolling interests as an adjustment to arrive at FFO attributable to common stockholders.

Core FFO makes certain adjustments to FFO, which are either not likely to occur on a regular basis or are otherwise not representative of the ongoing operating performance of our Portfolio. Core FFO adjusts FFO to remove items such as losses on extinguishment of debt and modification costs (includes prepayment penalties and defeasance costs incurred on the early payment of debt, the write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs and fair market value adjustments of assumed debt related to the retirement of debt, costs incurred in connection with a debt modification that are not capitalized as deferred financing costs and other costs incurred in a debt extinguishment that are expensed), if applicable, casualty-related expenses/and recoveries and gains (losses), pandemic expenses, the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining short-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests (as described above) related to these items.

AFFO makes certain adjustments to Core FFO. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. AFFO adjusts Core FFO to remove items such as equity-based compensation expense and the amortization of deferred financing costs incurred in connection with obtaining long-term debt financing, and the noncontrolling interests related to these items.

Net debt is calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements from total debt outstanding.

We believe that the use of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt, combined with the required GAAP presentations, improves the understanding of operating results and debt levels of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") among investors and makes comparisons of operating results and debt levels among such companies more meaningful. While NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt are relevant and widely used measures of operating performance and debt levels of REITs, they do not represent cash flows from operations, net income (loss) or total debt as defined by GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to those measures in evaluating our liquidity, operating performance and debt levels. NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO do not purport to be indicative of cash available to fund our future cash requirements. We present net debt because we believe it provides our investors a better understanding of our leverage ratio. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to total debt, as we may not always be able to use our available cash to repay debt. Our computation of NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt may not be comparable to NOI, FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and net debt reported by other REITs. For a more complete discussion of NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO, see our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC.

Reconciliations

NOI and Same Store NOI

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI and our Same Store NOI for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and the year ended December 31, 2021 to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands):



For the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022



For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2021


Net income (loss)


$

(7,827)



$

23,106


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:









Advisory and administrative fees



1,868




7,631


Corporate general and administrative expenses



3,812




11,966


Casualty-related expenses/(recoveries)

(1)


2,592




(200)


Casualty gains



(229)




(2,595)


Pandemic expense






50


Property general and administrative expenses

(2)


680




2,232


Depreciation and amortization



25,548




86,878


Interest expense



12,402




44,623


Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs






912


Gain on sales of real estate






(46,214)


NOI


$

38,846



$

128,389


Less Non-Same Store









Revenues



(8,053)




(19,157)


Operating expenses



2,920




6,971


Operating income



(11)




(871)


Same Store NOI


$

33,702



$

115,332


(1)

Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property operating expenses that are casualty-related expenses/(recoveries).

(2)

Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.



Reconciliation of Debt to Net Debt

(dollar amounts in thousands)


Q3 2022



Q3 2021


Total mortgage debt


$

1,358,343



$

1,275,501


Credit facilities



335,000




275,000


Total debt outstanding



1,693,343




1,550,501











Adjustments to arrive at net debt:









Cash and cash equivalents



(15,771)




(18,413)


Restricted cash held for value-add upgrades and green improvements



(15,347)




(14,506)


Net Debt


$

1,662,225



$

1,517,582


Enterprise Value (1)


$

2,843,225



$

3,080,582


Leverage Ratio



58

%



49

%

(1)

Enterprise Value is calculated as Market Capitalization plus Net Debt.



Guidance Reconciliations of NOI, Same Store NOI, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO

The following table, which has not been adjusted for the effects of noncontrolling interests, reconciles NOI to net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) for the periods presented below (in thousands):



For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2022



For the

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022




Mid-Point (1)



Mid-Point (1)


Net income (loss)


$

34,879



$

47,974


Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to NOI:









Advisory and administrative fees



7,577




1,961


Corporate general and administrative expenses



14,587




3,471


Property general and administrative expenses

(2)


3,351




650


Depreciation and amortization



98,651




24,161


Interest expense



52,766




17,962


Casualty-related recoveries



(357)





Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



12,669




12,669


Gain on sales of real estate



(66,716)




(66,716)


NOI

(3)

$

157,407



$

42,132


Less Non-Same Store









Revenues

(4)


(30,228)






Operating expenses

(4)


10,869






Same Store NOI

(4)

$

138,048






(1)

Mid-Point estimates shown for full year and fourth quarter 2022 guidance. Assumptions made for full year and fourth quarter 2022 NOI guidance include the Same Store operating growth projections included in the "2022 Full Year Guidance Summary" section of this release and the effect of the acquisition and dispositions throughout the fiscal year.

(2)

Adjustment to net income (loss) to exclude certain property general and administrative expenses that are not reflective of the continuing operations of the properties or are incurred on our behalf at the property for expenses such as legal, professional, centralized leasing service and franchise tax fees.

(3)

2022 Pro Forma NOI assumes The Adair and Estates on Maryland were owned for the full year 2022, which we estimate would have contributed approximately an additional $800 and $1,000, respectively, to NOI.

(4)

Amounts are derived from the results of operations of our pro forma Full Year 2022 Same Store properties and Non-Same Store properties. There are 31 properties in our pro forma Full Year 2022 Same Store pool.





The following table reconciles our FFO, Core FFO and AFFO guidance to our net income (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) guidance for the year ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands, except per share data):



For the Year Ended

December 31, 2022




Mid-Point


Net income


$

34,879


Depreciation and amortization



98,651


Gain on sales of real estate



(66,716)


Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(248)


FFO attributable to common stockholders



66,566


FFO per share - diluted (1)


$

2.55







Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification costs



12,669


Casualty-related recoveries



305


Amortization of deferred financing costs - acquisition term notes



1,010


Pandemic expense



3


Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(41)


Core FFO attributable to common stockholders



80,512


Core FFO per share - diluted (1)


$

3.08







Amortization of deferred financing costs - long term debt



1,699


Equity-based compensation expense



7,903


Adjustment for noncontrolling interests



(36)


AFFO attributable to common stockholders



90,078


AFFO per share - diluted (1)


$

3.44







Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted



26,152


(1)

For purposes of calculating per share data, we assume a weighted average diluted share count of approximately 26.2 million for the full year 2022.



CONTACTS

Investor Relations
Kristen Thomas
IR@nexpoint.com

Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
Pro-nexpoint@prosek.com

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexpoint-residential-trust-inc-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301658368.html

SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.