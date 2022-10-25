JND eDiscovery Announces RelativityOne Gold Partner Status at Relativity Fest

eDiscovery leader reaches elite-level partnership reinforcing commitment to cloud-based solution

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JND eDiscovery, a globally recognized leader in end-to-end eDiscovery and litigation support services, today announced that it has become a RelativityOne Gold Partner for providing exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users. This makes JND one of only eight service providers in the world that can claim this most elite distinction.

JND eDiscovery offers award-winning end-to-end eDiscovery solutions through RelativityOne. With a single point of contact for clients, and 100% Relativity-certified personnel, JND places a premium on responsiveness, communication, and tailoring its offerings to each client's specific needs. JND's RelativityOne environment features a suite of patent-pending apps and is routinely recognized as the standard for innovation in the industry.

"Achieving the level of Gold Partner is a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of the entire JND team," said Scott Lombard, SVP of JND eDiscovery. "We pride ourselves on providing an unparalleled user experience and unique solutions to our clients and look forward to continuing to innovate within the RelativityOne environment."

JND eDiscovery is participating in the 13th annual Relativity Fest, an event for the eDiscovery and compliance communities, taking place in Chicago on October 26-28, 2022; sessions are also accessible via an online platform for those unable to attend in person. Interested participants can register for the event here.

"We are excited to congratulate JND eDiscovery on achieving RelativityOne Gold Partner status. JND's commitment to delivering outstanding customer service is just one of many reasons that their team exemplifies what it means to be a Gold Partner," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "I look forward to witnessing the new heights JND will reach as they continue supporting customers throughout every stage of their eDiscovery journey."

About JND eDiscovery

JND eDiscovery is a Minneapolis-based division of JND Legal Administration, a legal management and administration company trusted by law firms, government agencies, and Fortune 500 companies nationwide. Founded by Jennifer Keough, Neil Zola, and David Isaac, JND delivers best-in-class legal services in the areas of class action settlement administration, mass tort claims and lien resolution, eDiscovery, legal notice programs, government services, and healthcare solutions. The company has offices in California, Minnesota, New York, and Washington. For more information, visit www.JNDLA.com. Follow JND on LinkedIn.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

