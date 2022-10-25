Epson Expands its Portfolio of Business Printers with the Introduction of the New WorkForce Pro WF-C4310 Color Printer

The New WF-C4310 Compact and Efficient Printer Built for Reliability

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, a worldwide leader in inkjet printing solutions, today announced its newest color printer for business, the WorkForce® Pro WF-C4310. Designed for reliability and reduced downtime, the WF-C4310 is ideal for virtually any work environment that requires a simple solution for everyday business printing. Powered by PrecisionCore Heat-Free® technology, it is engineered for high-precision printing and has the lowest power consumption in its class.1

The WF-C4310 has an impressive recommended monthly page volume (MPV) of up to 1,600 pages and print speeds of 21 black/11 color ISO ppm† with a fast first page out. With its compact design, the WF-C4310 can fit into small or tight spaces, making it an ideal choice for almost any setting – especially those with limited desk, back office or counter space.

"The WF-C4310 is a great fit for small businesses and offices with multiple users that need an easy-to-use color printer," said Madison Phillips, product manager, Epson America Inc. "Businesses such as retail, government agencies, hospitality, and corporate offices will appreciate that the WF-C4310 can keep up with high-volume demand."

With the latest in wireless security and connectivity, including built-in wireless, Wi-Fi Direct®2 and Ethernet networking, the WF-C4310 is designed for easy setup and use. The WF-C4310 uses DURABrite® Ultra instant-dry pigment inks for professional-quality prints with sharp text. It comes with a standard 2-year limited warranty and product protection businesses can count on.

Availability

The Epson WorkForce Pro WF-C4310 color printer is now available through authorized BusinessFirstSM dealers. For more information, visit epson.com/business-inkjet-printers.

About Epson Business Inkjet

Epson's portfolio of high-performance business inkjet printing solutions forge the future of office printing and set the new standard for minimal intervention, affordability and low energy consumption. Engineered with Epson's innovative PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, Epson's groundbreaking business printing solutions – from Supertank, WorkForce, WorkForce Pro and WorkForce Pro HC for hybrid work-from-home and in-office small businesses to WorkForce Enterprise – deliver high performance with few moving parts to exceed market needs.

To learn more about Epson's portfolio of business inkjet printing solutions, visit Epson.com/BusinessInkjet. To learn more about Epson PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, visit Epson.com/Heat-Free.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

Designed for use exclusively with Epson® ink cartridges.*

1 Compared to similarly featured conventional color laser printers priced at $499 (USD) or less and 30 ppm or less based on industry available data as of April 2022. Actual power savings will vary by product model and usage.

2 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

EPSON, DURABrite, PrecisionCore Heat-Free, and WorkForce are registered trademarks, and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. Wi-Fi Direct® is a registered trademark and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®. BusinessFirst is a service mark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

