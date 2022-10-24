WARREN SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA KICKS OFF 49TH SEASON WITH PATRIOTIC "MADE IN AMERICA" CONCERT ON NOV. 13, OFFERS COMPLIMENTARY TICKETS TO MILITARY VETERANS

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of three performances this season by the Warren Symphony Orchestra (WSO) takes place on Sun., Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts located at 44575 Garfield Rd. in Clinton Township, Mich. "Made in America" is a collection of 11 compositions selected to honor and thank military veterans and perform music by American composers. The WSO is kicking off its 49th season with this patriotic performance, even offering complimentary admission to military veterans for its first concert of the year.

The WSO's Feb. 12 concert, "Love is in the Air," will find the orchestra performing pieces composed for and about love and romance. The Apr. 23 and final concert of the season, "Out of this World," provides performances of repertoire associated with outer space—such as the well-known "Star Wars" by John Williams.

Directed and conducted by Gina Provenzano, the WSO is the only fully professional symphony orchestra in Macomb County that has been a cultural force in Southeast Michigan for more than four decades. "We're very excited to be able to perform these wonderful pieces for the community," said Provenzano. "The themes for all three of this season's concerts are magnificent, and I think people are really going to enjoy themselves."

Tickets for all three performances are available for purchase from the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts box office or by calling (586) 286-2222. Veterans interested in receiving a free ticket to the Nov. 13 performance can avoid lines and call the box office in advance. In addition, WSO continues to take an active role in youth education by cultivating interest in classical music, even offering free tickets for students aged kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the season to encourage music appreciation.

The Warren Symphony Society, Inc. was founded in 1972 and established its first concert season during 1973–74. Since its inception, the performance arm of the society has performed hundreds of concerts in various locations in the southeast Michigan region. The WSO repertoire includes a wide range of chamber, jazz, popular and traditional symphonic selections. Further information is available at warrensymphony.com.

