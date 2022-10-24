SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Net sales of $553.7 million increased 39.6% year-over-year
  • Income from operations of $122.8 million increased 22.1% year-over-year 
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.06 increased 20.8% year-over-year
  • Repurchased $28.3 million of the Company's common stock during the quarter

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

Beginning in 2022, the Company changed its presentation for both the North America and the Administrative and all other segment's statement of operations to display allocated expenses and management fees as a separate item below income from operations. During 2021, allocated expenses and management fees between the two segments were previously included in operating expenses and in income from operations and have been adjusted herein to conform to the 2022 presentation. Consolidated income from operations, income before tax and net income for all periods presented below are not affected by the change in presentation.

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2022, with the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and include the results of the acquisition of FIXCO Invest S.A.S ("ETANCO") on April 1, 2022.

2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $553.7 million increased 39.6% from $396.7 million.
  • Consolidated gross profit of $244.5 million increased 23.5% from $198.0 million. Gross margin decreased to 44.2% from 49.9%.
  • Consolidated income from operations of $122.8 million increased 22.1% from $100.6 million. The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses, including $15.7 million attributable to ETANCO, and $1.9 million for integration costs also related to ETANCO. Consolidated operating margin decreased to 22.2% from 25.4%.
  • Net income was $88.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $73.8 million, or $1.70 per diluted share. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, includes $3.0 million of net interest expense primarily on the Company's borrowings for its acquisition of ETANCO.
  • Cash flow provided by operating activities increased approximately $79.5 million from $40.5 million to $120.0 million, primarily from increases in net income and a decrease in working capital.
  • Cash flow used in investing activities decreased approximately $4.1 million from $15.0 million to $10.9 million. Capital expenditures were approximately $10.0 million compared to $12.0 million.

Management Commentary

"Solid operational execution against our strategic plan during the third quarter led to continued strong financial results despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop," commented Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Positive trends for both volume and pricing led to increased net sales in North America over the prior year quarter, which had lower volume. In Europe, sales benefitted primarily from the contribution from ETANCO, which we have continued to successfully integrate on-track with our internal plan. In addition, we made solid traction during the quarter by advancing our key growth initiatives forward and continuing to educate building industry professionals on the benefits of Simpson's solutions which resulted in key wins for mass timber and building technology."

Ms. Colonias concluded, "I believe the Company is well-positioned to grow and thrive in the years ahead given the strength of our people, culture and values, as well as our diversified portfolio of solutions for our customers. To drive longer-term growth, we are focused on facility upgrades and expansions to ensure we have ample capacity to meet our customers' needs locally as well as to improve our service, production efficiencies and safety in the workplace. I am confident we can continue our above market growth relative to U.S. housing starts in fiscal 2022 and that we can achieve our 2025 Company Ambitions, even when considering softer housing market forecasts."

Corporate Developments

  • On September 8, 2022, the Company announced that Karen Colonias will step down from her position as Chief Executive Officer as part of Simpson's planned leadership succession, effective December 31, 2022. Simpson's Board of Directors unanimously elected Michael Olosky, 54, current President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Ms. Colonias as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. In connection with his promotion, Mr. Olosky will also join the Company's board of directors on January 1, 2023. Ms. Colonias will remain employed as an Executive Advisor to assist with a smooth and orderly transition until her retirement on June 30, 2023. Ms. Colonias will continue to serve as a member of Simpson's board of directors until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.
  • During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 308,500 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $91.67 per share, for a total of $28.3 million. As of September 30, 2022, approximately $25.4 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase authorization (which expires at the end of 2022).
  • On October 21, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, estimated to be $11.1 million in total. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2023, to the Company's stockholders of record on January 5, 2023.

Business Outlook

The Company has updated its 2022 financial outlook based on three quarters of financial information, which includes the acquisition of ETANCO, to reflect its latest expectations regarding demand trends, raw material costs and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, October 24, 2022, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:

  • Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0%, in-line with its more recent historical average as the Company has better visibility on raw material costs and expected results from its acquisition of ETANCO. The revised outlook includes $16.0 to $18.0 million in expected integration and transaction costs for the acquisition.
  • Interest expense on the outstanding $250.0 million Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loans, which had initial borrowings of $450.0 million, is expected to be approximately $9.8 million, including the benefit from interest rate and cross currency swaps mitigating substantially all of the volatility from changes in interest rates.
  • The effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $55.0 million to $65.0 million.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's web site on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at ir.simpsonmfg.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 2IE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, the integration of the acquisition of ETANCO, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing. Although we believe that the expectations, opinions, projections and comments reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and we can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the prolonged impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations and supply chain, the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners, and the successful integration of ETANCO, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2022


2021


2022


2021

Net sales

$        553,662


$        396,738


$    1,640,464


$     1,154,661

Cost of sales

309,139


198,706


899,828


597,901

Gross profit

244,523


198,032


740,636


556,760

Research and development and engineering expense

17,084


14,562


49,892


43,321

Selling expense

42,539


35,063


124,449


99,053

General and administrative expense

60,319


47,792


172,511


143,767

Total operating expenses

119,942


97,417


346,852


286,141

Acquisition and integration related costs

1,866



14,681


Gain on disposal of assets

(100)


(4)


(1,227)


(112)

Income from operations

122,815


100,619


380,330


270,731

Interest expense, net and other

(2,983)


(314)


(6,568)


(1,079)

Other & foreign exchange loss, net

(1,707)


(532)


(3,814)


(4,180)

Income before taxes

118,125


99,773


369,948


265,472

Provision for income taxes

29,882


25,995


93,559


68,822

Net income

$          88,243


$          73,778


$       276,389


$        196,650

Earnings per common share:








Basic

$              2.06


$              1.70


$             6.42


$              4.54

Diluted

$              2.06


$              1.70


$             6.40


$              4.51

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

42,813


43,276


43,044


43,362

Diluted

42,916


43,485


43,173


43,575

Cash dividend declared per common share

$              0.26


$              0.25


$             0.77


$              0.73

Other data:








Depreciation and amortization

$          16,197


$          10,439


$         44,521


$          33,192

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense

$            3,546


$            3,146


$         12,986


$          13,391

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)




September 30,


December 31,



2022


2021


2021

Cash and cash equivalents


$             309,262


$            294,180


$            301,155

Trade accounts receivable, net


334,449


236,535


231,021

Inventories


540,020


385,512


443,756

Other current assets


48,416


33,427


22,903

Total current assets


1,232,147


949,654


998,835

Property, plant and equipment, net


341,233


255,547


259,869

Operating lease right-of-use assets


48,196


41,513


45,438

Goodwill


467,990


133,495


134,022

Intangible assets, net


330,533


22,077


26,269

Other noncurrent assets


84,159


19,783


19,692

Total assets


$          2,504,258


$         1,422,069


$         1,484,125

Trade accounts payable


$               98,646


$              62,405


$              57,215

Long-term debt, current portion


22,500



Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities


225,020


183,072


187,387

Total current liabilities


346,166


245,477


244,602

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


38,650


33,063


37,091

Long-term debt, net of current portion


660,164



Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities


121,723


20,526


18,434

Stockholders' equity


1,337,555


1,123,003


1,183,998

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$          2,504,258


$         1,422,069


$         1,484,125

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information

(In thousands)




Three Months Ended




Nine Months Ended





September 30,


%


September 30,


%


2022


2021


change*


2022


2021


change*

Net Sales by Reporting Segment













North America

$        437,770


$     338,591


29.3 %


$ 1,332,911


$   989,711


34.7 %


Percentage of total net sales

79.1 %


85.3 %




81.3 %


85.7 %




Europe

111,903


54,832


104.1 %


296,592


155,567


90.7 %


Percentage of total net sales

20.2 %


13.8 %




18.1 %


13.5 %




Asia/Pacific

3,989


3,315


20.3 %


10,961


9,383


16.8 %



$        553,662


$     396,738


39.6 %


$ 1,640,464


$  1,154,661


42.1 %

Net Sales by Product Group**













Wood Construction

$        478,554


$     338,896


41.2 %


$ 1,428,745


$   996,261


43.4 %


Percentage of total net sales

86.4 %


85.4 %




87.1 %


86.3 %




Concrete Construction

74,933


57,589


30.1 %


211,119


157,417


34.1 %


Percentage of total net sales

13.5 %


14.5 %




12.9 %


13.6 %




Other

175


253


N/M


600


983


N/M



$        553,662


$     396,738


39.6 %


$ 1,640,464


$  1,154,661


42.1 %

Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment













North America

$        207,948


$     176,256


18.0 %


$   645,166


$   497,070


29.8 %


 North America gross margin

47.5 %


52.1 %




48.4 %


50.2 %




Europe

35,215


20,680


70.3 %


91,692


56,228


63.1 %


Europe gross margin

31.5 %


37.7 %




30.9 %


36.1 %




Asia/Pacific

1,402


1,139


N/M


3,948


3,590


N/M


Administrative and all other

(42)


(43)


N/M


(170)


(128)


N/M



$       244,523


$    198,032


23.5 %


$   740,636


$  556,760


33.0 %

Income (Loss) from Operations













North America

$        127,318


$     100,229


27.0 %


$   400,336


$   274,444


45.9 %


 North America operating margin

29.1 %


29.6 %




30.0 %


27.7 %




Europe

6,149


7,517


(18.2) %


10,339


15,681


(34.1) %


Europe operating margin

5.5 %


13.7 %




3.5 %


10.1 %




Asia/Pacific

234


313


N/M


898


941


N/M


Administrative and all other

(10,886)


(7,440)


N/M


(31,243)


(20,335)


N/M



$       122,815


$    100,619


22.1 %


$   380,330


$  270,731


40.5 %





*

Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.


**

The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information.


N/M

Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

