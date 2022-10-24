Red Lobster® Offers Free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw for Veterans Day

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster® is offering guests a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw.

The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant* between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time on Friday, November 11, 2022. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

*Available for dine-in and to go orders placed in-restaurant only. Availability may vary. No substitutions or modifications. Active-duty military, reserves, and veterans simply show proof of service. Tax and gratuity not included.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards . Red Lobster is also proud to be an employer of choice, including being named to Forbes magazine's 2022 lists of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok .

