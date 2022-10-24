Nashville Biosciences Adds Medical Imaging to Clinical Phenotype Resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville Biosciences, a wholly-owned Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) subsidiary that leverages BioVU ® , the Medical Center's de-identified biobank, to support life sciences research and development, today announced expanding its offerings to include radiologic imaging data as a new product offering. De-identified medical images and corresponding radiologic reports can now be used by Nashville Biosciences to develop deeper, more complex clinical phenotypes and in subsequent analyses of the resulting cohorts.

Medical imaging is commonly used in the clinical setting to diagnose and monitor a wide range of health disorders. Recently, there has been an increase in the development of new technologies designed to identify and detect diseases through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze imaging data. However, developing these technologies and applying them to other R&D activities, such as identifying imaging biomarkers, requires existing, well-curated imaging datasets. Nashville Biosciences is uniquely positioned to offer a comprehensive solution for this by assembling medical images linked to contextual clinical data derived from VUMC's electronic medical record (EMR) and genomic data from BioVU ® .

Initially, clinically relevant MRI, CT and PET-CT images will be available to Nashville Biosciences' biopharma and life sciences clients for analysis with additional modalities (e.g., ultrasound, echocardiograms, mammography) in the coming months. When asked about adding medical images to Nashville Biosciences' resources, CEO and co-founder Leeland Ekstrom stated, "One of the strengths we bring to our clients' R&D efforts is the depth of clinical phenotype data from VUMC's EMR. Adding de-identified radiologic images increases that depth and provides an exciting new analytic dimension to our offerings."

About Nashville Biosciences

Nashville Biosciences, a wholly-owned Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) subsidiary, was created to harness the Medical Center's extensive genomic and bioinformatics resources for drug and diagnostics discovery and development. Leveraging Vanderbilt University Innovation™, Nashville Biosciences serves as a commercial interface between outside companies and the formidable research capabilities represented by BioVU®, one of the world's most comprehensive genetic databases linked to de-identified medical records with years of longitudinal clinical data and medical images. This unique asset is one of the largest and highest quality of its kind, providing an unprecedented opportunity to guide R&D activity in biotech, pharma, diagnostics, medical devices, and other life sciences applications.



Media Contact:

Aayush Gupta

aayush@nashvillebiosciences.com

View original content:

SOURCE Nashville Biosciences