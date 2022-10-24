InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Memento Box for Grave Sites (OSK-172)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My dad, my best friend, died suddenly. When my kids graduated from high school, I wanted to share in the event with him by leaving an announcement at the cemetery, but there was no place to leave it without the risk of it being destroyed or thrown away," said an inventor, from Vancouver, Wash. "I invented the ARIONUS MEMENTO BOX as a way to include our loved ones in our lives by allowing us to leave letters, cards and other gifts. My design offers a lasting memorial and it could aid in the grieving process."

The invention provides a unique way to remember and express one's feelings for a departed loved one. In doing so, it allows family and friends to safely share personal or sentimental items. As a result, it prevents the shared items from being damaged or lost and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a safe, secure and waterproof design that is easy to position and use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The ARIONUS MEMENTO BOX was designed and developed in loving memory of Donald G. Arionus Sr. 06/01/1928 – 07/01/2006 and Donald G. Arionus Jr. 02/03/1949 – 06/24/2017.

