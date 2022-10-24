Bally's To Report Third Quarter 2022 Results On November 3, 2022

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 prior to the market opening on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

Management will host a conference call on the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss results.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 274-8461 (U.S. toll-free) and reference conference ID BALYQ322. An online audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investors section of the Company's website https://ballys.com. An online archive of the webcast will be available for 120 days.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 15 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casino, a growing iCasino platform.

With 10,500 employees, the Company's casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon completing the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 17 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan

Chief Financial Officer

401-475-8564

investorrelations@ballys.com

Media Contact

Richard Goldman

Kekst CNC

646-847-6102

BallysMediaInquiries@kekstcnc.com

