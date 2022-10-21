PreludeDx™ to Present DCISionRTÒ and Novel Residual Risk Subtype Prospective Data During Scientific Oral Session at ASTRO 2022 Annual Meeting

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Corporation (PreludeDxä), a leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine for early-stage breast cancer, announced today that its prospective data of 926 patients demonstrating the clinical utility of DCISionRT and its Residual Risk Subtype (RRt) was selected for a scientific session oral presentation at the 64th Annual American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Meeting, to be held on October 23 – 26, 2022 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

"We are pleased to have our recent clinical utility and validation data on DCISionRT selected for oral presentation, at the prestigious ASTRO Annual Meeting," said Dan Forche, President and CEO of PreludeDx. "This new data is paradigm-changing and further enhances treatment decision making for radiation oncologists and their DCIS patients regarding personal radiation benefit."

Oral Presentation

Title: Number 176: Re-Thinking Clinicopathologic Risk Assessment in DCIS: Pooled Data from Validation Studies Comparing a 7-gene DCIS Assay to Clinicopathologic Features Alone

Presenter: Chirag S. Shah, MD, Director of Breast Radiation Oncology, Department of Radiation Oncology, Taussig Cancer Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Date: Monday, October 24, 5:40 PM CT

Additional PreludeDx ASTRO Poster Will Be Presented

Title: Number 2028: The PREDICT Registry Australia: A Prospective Registry to Evaluate the Clinical Utility of a Biomarker Assay on Treatment Decisions in Patients with DCIS Following Breast Conserving Surgery

Presenter: Yvonne Zissiadis Jr, MBBS, Radiation Oncologist, GenesisCare, Perth, Australia

Date: Monday, October 24, 3:00 PM CT

About DCISionRT for Breast DCIS

DCISionRT is the only risk assessment test for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) that predicts radiation therapy benefit. Patients with DCIS have cancerous cells lining the milk ducts of the breast, but they have not spread into surrounding breast tissue. In the US, over 60,000 women are newly diagnosed with DCIS each year. DCISionRT, developed by PreludeDx on technology licensed from the University of California San Francisco, and built on research that began with funding from the National Cancer Institute, enables physicians to better understand the biology of DCIS. DCISionRT combines the latest innovations in molecular biology with risk-based assessment scores to assess a woman's individual tumor biology along with other pathologic risk factors and provide a personalized recurrence risk. The test provides a Decision Score™ that identifies a woman's risk as low or elevated. Unlike other risk assessment tools, the DCISionRT test combines protein expression from seven biomarkers and four clinicopathologic factors, using a non-linear algorithm to account for multiple interactions between individual factors in order to better interpret complex biological information. DCISionRT's intelligent reporting provides a woman's recurrence risk after breast conserving surgery alone and with the addition of radiation therapy. In turn, this new information may help patients and their physicians to make more informed treatment decisions.

About PreludeDx

PreludeDx is a leading personalized breast cancer diagnostics company dedicated to serving breast cancer patients and physicians worldwide. Founded in 2009 with technology licensed from University of California San Francisco, PreludeDx has focused on developing precision breast cancer tools that will impact a patient's treatment decision. Our mission is to provide patients and physicians with innovative technologies that improve patient outcomes and reduce the overall cost burden to the healthcare system. Before making a treatment decision, Know Your Risk™. PreludeDx is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

For more information on how PreludeDx is making a difference for patients, please visit the Company's website: https://preludedx.com and follow us on Twitter @PreludeDx, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

PreludeDx, the PreludeDx logo, DCISionRT, the DCISionRT logo, DecisionTree, Decision Score, The DCIS Test, Know Your Risk and Your Biology, Your Decision are trademarks of Prelude Corporation or its wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and foreign countries.

