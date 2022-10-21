The joy of fundraising takes center stage at Neon One's Generosity Xchange

Deepening its commitment toward telling the story of small to midsized nonprofits, the third annual event embraced the healing power of community

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neon One, whose mission is to connect nonprofits with technology and resources that empower them to personalize their generosity experiences, held their third annual conference earlier this month. The conference focused on providing small shop nonprofits with opportunities to hear from thought leaders and experts, network with peers, and take meaningful learnings back to the communities they serve.

Neon One Logo (PRNewsfoto/Neon One) (PRNewswire)

Generosity Xchange brought together over 1,500 nonprofit professionals to learn together about fundraising and technology trends impacting our industry. Featuring keynote speakers Team Visa Athlete Mike Schultz, Edgar Villaneuva, and Denise Barreto, the event drew accolades from organizations of all missions and sizes.

"I love that Generosity Xchange is free," said Jennifer O'Neal, Development Director of Agape International. "Such thoughtfully collected session topics and relatable, high impact speakers."

A key part of the program was The Changemaker Awards, which celebrated the work of six nonprofit organizations and an emerging Neon One leader. With 558 applications received, the ceremony announced the following winners:

Own The Solution Award : KenTenn EMS

Innovate Fearlessly Award : ArtsUP! L.A.

Make Good Happen Award : Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

Grow Together Award : Adaptive Adventures

Be Extraordinary Award : Wild Cat Sanctuary

Visa Beacon of Change Award : The LGBTQIA+ Community Center of Southern Nevada

Stand For Our Customers Award : Brian Bennici , Customer Success

The conference helped facilitate 59 speakers, 50 sessions, 8 sponsors, & 50+ hours of on-demand content that covered everything from in-person donation innovations to data equity. It also offered accessibility throughout, from American Sign Language interpreters and Closed Captioning to free tickets for any nonprofit organization. Generosity Xchange also expanded its commitment to its diversity, equity and inclusion conference planning framework to help inspire change in how educational gatherings are designed.

The conference showcased the continued expansion of the powerful Neon One ecosystem of products, including the debut of Neon Websites, its easy-to-use, integrated website platform at an affordable price.

"Over the past two days, we have heard inspiring visions of change for the sector," said Steve Kriter, CEO of Neon One. "We discussed practical ways nonprofits can begin to make that change happen, and the technology innovations that Neon One is planning to help enable your organizations to put that into action, easily and intelligently."

About Neon One

Neon One provides social good organizations with connected fundraising tools and services they need to help fulfill their mission. The team works hard to help nonprofits raise more money and build sustainable, long-term growth with software, services, and resources. Their products are designed to manage the full range of nonprofit operational needs, from fundraising and donor management to program operations and financial reconciliation. Learn more about the products, including Neon CRM, Neon Websites, Neon CCM, Neon Giving Days, Neon Fundraise, Neon Pay, and more at https://neonone.com .

