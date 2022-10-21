Gogo to Attend Fourth Quarter Financial Conferences

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences in November and December.

J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

Date: November 14, 2022

Location: Miami Beach, Fla.

Company Attendees:

Oakleigh Thorne , Chairman and CEO

Barry Rowan , CFO

Jessi Betjemann , SVP of Finance and CAO

Will Davis , VP of Investor Relations

Roth 11th Annual Technology Event

Date: November 16, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Company Attendees:

Oakleigh Thorne , Chairman and CEO

Jessi Betjemann , SVP of Finance and CAO

Will Davis , VP of Investor Relations

Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance Conference

Date: November 29, 2022

Location: Boca Raton, Fla.

Company Attendees:

Will Davis , VP of Investor Relations

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date: December 6, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Company Attendees:

Barry Rowan , CFO

Will Davis , VP of Investor Relations

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings at all four conferences. Please contact your respective salesperson for further details.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2022, Gogo reported 2,893 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 6,654 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,462 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

