Powered by DALL-E's AI System, CALA Makes it Possible To Generate Apparel, Accessory, Shoe, and Lifestyle Product Designs from Natural Language Descriptions and Reference Images

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CALA, the world's first fashion and lifestyle operating system, announced the addition of artificial intelligence tools to its platform. Built using OpenAI 's advanced AI system, DALL · E , this new technology will allow users to generate new visual design ideas from natural text descriptions or uploaded reference images.

These are first-of-its-kind capabilities for the fashion industry and CALA is one of the first companies to integrate the DALL·E API to leverage for a specific enterprise usecase.

CALA unifies the entire design process – from product ideation all the way through e-commerce enablement and order fulfillment – into a single digital platform. CALA scales with any brand from large established retailers, medium-sized fashion houses, and independent designers. Introducing AI capabilities is a natural next step for the product roadmap so that users have more freedom than ever to freely communicate their design ideas into reality.

HOW DOES CALA AI WORK?

A user first selects from one of the dozens of product templates. For example, someone might select the blouse template and enter the terms "dark, delicate and velvet" into the adjectives section while adding the phrase "sewn logo patches" to the trims and features section. Using these natural language prompts, CALA will generate six example product designs. The user can continue cycling through designs based on the initial starting prompt using the "Regenerate" functionality, selecting a design which most closely matches the aesthetic they are trying to achieve. Then, a user can continue further modifying these designs, even working together with teammates directly inside the CALA platform before seamlessly starting production on the item.

Brands can also leverage pre-existing designs of their own to build cohesive collections. For example, someone can upload a jacket that they've designed and DALL·E will return six images with slightly different variations of the original design. This feature is ideal for brands looking to create a cohesive collection based on a particular item.

"We're so excited to get these new features into the hands of our users to see what products they're able to create now that they can dictate their visions into reality," said Andrew Wyatt, co-founder and CEO of CALA. "So often we see even the most experienced designers get creative block, or we encounter folks that want to start a brand but don't have the artistic or technical know-how to put their ideas into a sketch, and this is going to knock down those barriers to creation. The DALL·E API is so powerful and can be utilized in so many gamechanging ways. Internally, we were even able to leverage it to help us build out our suite of 3-D product template renderings. The CALA team is so excited to see what our customers are able to design using these powerful AI tools."

CALA continues to further its commitment of powering the long-needed digital transformation of the fashion industry. This announcement comes on the heels of the introduction of both CALA's mobile app , the industry's first mobile application that allows users to collaborate with their global supply chain on the product creation process from start to finish on a mobile device, and the addition of 3D prototyping capabilities to its design process.

"We're thrilled to see CALA integrate DALL·E into their platform as one of our first DALL·E API users," said Peter Welinder, VP of Product and Partnerships at OpenAI. "Our intention has always been for people to use the power of DALL·E as an extension of their creativity and we hope users of CALA feel like they now have a capable AI design assistant at their fingertips."

About CALA

Founded in 2016, CALA is the leading fashion supply chain platform that unifies the entire design process – from product ideation all the way through e-commerce enablement and order fulfillment – into a single digital platform. CALA scales with any brand: large established retailers, medium-sized fashion houses, and independent designers. Built atop an expansive network of vetted manufacturers around the world, CALA produces thousands of styles — outerwear, shirting, dresses, denim, sweats, hats, swimwear, intimates, eyewear, bags, socks, bedding, and more. Visit ca.la to learn more.

