NUTRABOLT JOINS HOW2RECYCLE® PROGRAM TO EMPOWER CONSUMER RECYCLING WITH ENHANCED LABELING

Nutrabolt strengthens its commitment to environmental sustainability with clear recyclability labeling for all C4, Cellucor, and XTEND product packaging

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nutrabolt, a global active health and wellness company, is proud to announce its membership to the How2Recycle® labeling program. How2Recycle is a non-profit-led organization that empowers consumer recycling by providing clear recycling instructions on product packaging.

As part of Nutrabolt's ongoing commitment to serve its people, communities, and our planet, the company will update all packaging to meet How2Recycle's package labeling standards to help create a responsible choice for consumers. This revised packaging initiative with How2Recycle aims to eliminate customer confusion through labeling that clearly conveys how best to dispose of all C4, Cellucor, and XTEND packaging.

Nutrabolt's How2Recycle-labeled product rollout began in August as two of its products (C4® SuperSport and C4 Ripped® SuperSport pre-workout) entered Walmart stores. More newly packaged products debuted this month and will be released and throughout the next year to cover all products in the company's portfolio.

"Our customers and our people care about what we're doing for the planet, and Nutrabolt is proud to begin our partnership with How2Recycle," says Nutrabolt President of Sales & Marketing, John Herman. "Iconic packaging innovation is f­­oundational to our brands, and it's exciting to extend our innovative approach to packaging toward a greater purpose and a healthier environment. It's our responsibility to drive this message within our industry, and we're honored to partner with other organizations dedicated to empowering a responsible, thoughtful consumer."

How2Recycle and its standardized labeling system includes a coalition of forward-thinking brands who want their packaging to be appropriately disposed of and sets out to empower consumers through smart labeling. Together with How2Recycle, Nutrabolt is working to increase the likelihood for customers to recycle all packaging within their product portfolio, and contribute to an overall increase in the availability and quality of recycled material.

Today, How2Recycle has grown to over 450 brand and retailer members, and has issued more than 100,000 design recommendations to its members to encourage recycling of their packaging by end consumers. Nutrabolt's membership in the How2Recycle program is one of many steps in the company's environmental sustainability strategy and showcases its commitment to becoming an environmental leader in the active health and wellness space.

About Nutrabolt

Nutrabolt is a fast-growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of market leading performance-oriented brands that energize and fuel active lifestyles. The company's disruptive and innovative products compete in the Functional Beverage and Active Nutrition segments, under three consumer-loved brands: C4® (one of the fastest-growing energy drink brands in the United States and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand), XTEND® (the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the United States), and Cellucor® (an award-winning sports nutrition brand created in 2002).

Since its founding 20 years ago, Nutrabolt has set out to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.

Nutrabolt's portfolio, which is distributed in over 125 countries, is sold through company-owned DTC platforms, Amazon, and other third-party e-commerce marketplaces, and is available at leading retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, 7-Eleven, Walgreens, Kroger, H-E-B, Wawa, Publix, GNC, and the Vitamin Shoppe. For more information about Nutrabolt, please visit www.nutrabolt.com.

About How2Recycle®

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 400 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit http://www.how2recycle.info/join for more information or contact how2recycle@greenblue.org.

