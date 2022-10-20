Calumet Donates Printers to Local Schools

SHREVEPORT, La., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle School will receive 25 color printers from Calumet Shreveport today.

"We wanted to find a way to support our schools, so we asked the teachers for a wish list," said Billy McClain, Plant Manager. "Right away we noticed the most common request was a color printer. We are excited to be able to fill that need and help our teachers educate the children in our community."

Calumet has been a part of the Shreveport community for 99 years, and also operates facilities is Cotton Valley and Princeton. The company has doubled down on community outreach in the region over the past years, specifically focusing on education and first responder support. In May, the Calumet Open Golf Tournament raised $17,000 for first responder agencies in the area.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

