Baicells Pens Partnership with Tessco

Tessco to leverage key partners to capitalize on the opportunity for the growing need of private cellular/5G solutions by organizations of all types and sizes.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells Technologies, a leading global 4G LTE and 5G cellular solutions provider for operators, enterprises, and industry, has signed a partnership with Tessco, a value-added supplier of wireless broadband infrastructure products. The partnership marks Tessco as a Baicells Authorized Distributing partner and enables the company to carry Baicells wireless network components to fulfill the exploding need for people, things, and devices to remain connected.

Baicells is a leading manufacturer of LTE and 5G fixed-wireless hardware solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Baicells Technologies) (PRNewswire)

Tessco will leverage the full Baicells product portfolio of cellular radio network equipment, assorted CPE, and mobile core to offer a turnkey wireless solution to enterprises, industry, and communities. Private LTE / 5G is a highly active solution space as organizations of all types look to capitalize on the advances in cellular technology that make these networks and their underlying advantages increasingly attractive vs. legacy alternatives.

Rapid Innovation like the introduction of CBRS, has brought operational simplicity and friendlier economics to cellular network solutions so that they are no longer just the exclusive domain of the large established carriers. Cellular very much meets the needs of scalability, performance, use case flexibility, 5G evolution and is supported by a massive global ecosystem.

"Adding Tessco as a Baicells Authorized Distributor marks a milestone for Baicells," said Boun Senekham, Baicells VP of Sales. "Tessco's extended presence will get more small cells in the hands of operators and integrators that are working tirelessly to bring internet connectivity to those that need it most. We are incredibly excited to add this talented team to our distribution network and look forward to working with them."

"Tessco is delighted to add Baicells to our product offer," said Tammy Ridgely, Senior Vice President, Customer Success & Vendor Management. "Their solutions are easy to install and maintain while providing the wireless network that our customers require, helping Baicells achieve their goal of "Connecting the Unconnected" and aligning with the ambitions of Tessco and our customers."

Tessco will be taking orders for Baicells equipment beginning on October 17, 2022. For more information on Tessco and the equipment available, please visit tessco.com or contact their sales team at 800-472-7373.

About Baicells

Baicells is an international company, providing disruptively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions that connect more than 50 countries across the globe. Our ever-expanding goal to "Connect the Unconnected" has led to the establishment of offices across five of the seven continents and the development of over 300 patents since our inception in 2014. Working alongside our ecosystem partners, Baicells is setting the pace for 5G and future technologies with wireless solutions. These solutions can serve rural outdoor, urban outdoor, commercial indoor, unlicensed and licensed LTE, and a wide variety of vertical opportunities. Combining open-cloud, mobile edge computing and affordable Radio Access Network devices, Baicells strives to revamp the economics of the Information and Communications Technology Industry in the coming years.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry's top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things ("IoT"), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit tessco.com.

