2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award® Finalists Announced

Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ESPN to broadcast exclusive show unveiling Gold Glove winners Tuesday, Nov. 1

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., announced the finalists for the 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award®, honoring the best individual fielding performances at each position in the American League® and National League®. The winners will be unveiled during a one-hour, special-edition "Baseball Tonight" broadcast on ESPN Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. The show will air on-field prior to game four of the MLB® World Series from the National League host ballpark.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9096151-rawlings-2022-gold-glove-award-finalists-announced/

Rawlings Gold Glove Award

While the award originated in 1957, Rawlings first began highlighting the top-three defenders at each position as finalists in 2011. This season, the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are tied for the most finalists, with five positions per team.

This year also marks the first time utility players have been included in the list of Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists. Rawlings announced the addition of the utility role to the list of Award recipients last month.

"The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists perfectly represent an unforgettable and exciting season of baseball marked by amazing displays of defense," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "Rawlings congratulates all of the deserving finalists, and we can't wait to name the next class of winners deemed 'the Finest in the Field®'"

To determine the winners of the 18 defensive position Awards, each team's manager and up to six coaches on his staff vote from a pool of qualified players in their League and cannot vote for players from their own team. In 2013, Rawlings added the SABR Defensive Index™ (SDI) to the Rawlings Gold Glove Award selection process, which comprises approximately 25 percent of the overall selection total, with the managers' and coaches' votes continuing to carry the majority.

To identify the utility Award winners, Rawlings collaborated with SABR to create a specialized defensive formula separate from the traditional selection process for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award position winners. Utilizing the SABR formula and additional defensive statistics, Rawlings will select one utility winner from each League.

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists are:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Position

Player

Team

P

José Berríos

Toronto Blue Jays


Shane Bieber

Cleveland Guardians


Jameson Taillon

New York Yankees

C

Jose Trevino

New York Yankees


Cal Raleigh

Seattle Mariners


Sean Murphy

Oakland Athletics

1B

Anthony Rizzo

New York Yankees


Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays


Luis Arraez

Minnesota Twins

2B

Jonathan Schoop

Detroit Tigers


Marcus Semien

Texas Rangers


Andrés Giménez

Cleveland Guardians

3B

Matt Chapman

Toronto Blue Jays


Ramón Urías

Baltimore Orioles


José Ramírez

Cleveland Guardians

SS

Xander Bogaerts

Boston Red Sox


Jeremy Peña

Houston Astros


Carlos Correa

Minnesota Twins

LF

Brandon Marsh

Los Angeles Angels/Philadelphia Phillies


Andrew Benintendi

Kansas City Royals/New York Yankees


Steven Kwan

Cleveland Guardians

CF

Myles Straw

Cleveland Guardians


Cedric Mullins 

Baltimore Orioles


Michael A. Taylor

Kansas City Royals 

RF

Max Kepler

Minnesota Twins


Jackie Bradley Jr.

Boston Red Sox/Toronto Blue Jays


Kyle Tucker

Houston Astros

Utility

Whit Merrifield

Kansas City Royals/Toronto Blue Jays


DJ LeMahieu

New York Yankees


Luis Rengifo

Los Angeles Angels

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Position

Player

Team

P

Max Fried

Atlanta Braves


Tyler Anderson

Los Angeles Dodgers


Corbin Burnes

Milwaukee Brewers

C

Tomás Nido

New York Mets


Travis d'Arnaud

Atlanta Braves


J.T. Realmuto

Philadelphia Phillies

1B

Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves


Paul Goldschmidt

St. Louis Cardinals


Christian Walker

Arizona Diamondbacks

2B

Tommy Edman

St. Louis Cardinals


Brendan Rodgers

Colorado Rockies


Jake Cronenworth

San Diego Padres

3B

Nolan Arenado

St. Louis Cardinals


Ryan McMahon

Colorado Rockies


Ke'Bryan Hayes

Pittsburgh Pirates

SS

Ha-Seong Kim

San Diego Padres


Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves


Miguel Rojas

Miami Marlins

LF

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs


David Peralta

Arizona Diamondbacks/Tampa Bay Rays


Christian Yelich

Milwaukee Brewers

CF

Victor Robles

Washington Nationals


Trent Grisham

San Diego Padres


Alek Thomas

Arizona Diamondbacks

RF

Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers


Juan Soto

Washington Nationals/San Diego Padres


Daulton Varsho

Arizona Diamondbacks

Utility

Brendan Donovan

St. Louis Cardinals


Tommy Edman

St. Louis Cardinals


Daulton Varsho

Arizona Diamondbacks

The 2022 finalists include nine former Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in the American League and 10 former winners in the National League.

Following the Rawlings Gold Glove Award televised announcement special on ESPN, Tuesday, Nov. 1, fans can vote for their favorite defensive player in each League to determine who will be named the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winners. A combination of the national fan vote and the SDI will determine who takes home the honor.

Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award presented by SABR will begin online at www.Rawlings.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. ET and will remain open until Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners will be unveiled at the Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, on Friday, Nov. 11.

About the Rawlings Gold Glove Award®
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award® is a registered trademark owned by Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. The award is correctly identified as the Rawlings Gold Glove Award. The name should not be shortened, abbreviated, or otherwise misused. Proper identification of this service mark using the registration symbol and the Rawlings name is important to protect the integrity of the program and perpetuate this worthy tradition. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

About Rawlings
Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings.  Rawlings is the Official Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2022-rawlings-gold-glove-award-finalists-announced-301654908.html

SOURCE Rawlings

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.