Fifth Annual Awards Spotlight More Than 1,000 of the Best Hotels, Restaurants and Attractions for Every Type of Traveler

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TripSavvy announces the winners of its fifth annual Editors' Choice Awards, recognizing the best in travel and hospitality in the U.S. and around the globe. Featuring hotels, restaurants, parks, museums and other attractions, the winners span 18 categories, ranging from Best for Family to Best for Outdoor Enthusiasts to Best for Brunch. In addition, the awards honor six companies as Industry Leaders for their work in making the travel experience better. The full list of all the 2022 winners is featured now at www.tripsavvy.com .

TripSavvy Announces 2022 Editors’ Choice Awards (PRNewswire)

TripSavvy Senior Editorial Director Laura Ratliff said, "We're thrilled to announce the winners of the 2022 TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards. We know that trip planning can be a daunting task and these awards are sure to help our audience of avid travelers find the best places to go and things to do. No matter what the occasion, we have you covered – whether you're planning a romantic escape, looking for the perfect place to take your family for a winter vacation, or searching for an unforgettable restaurant experience."

The award winners were selected following a rigorous review process that combines proprietary machine learning and real, human vetting to recognize the world's very best restaurants, hotels, and attractions—all from a pool of 60,000 businesses around the world. The 1,000+ winners are featured in 18 categories that are curated for all types of travelers. Learn more about how the winners are selected here .

TripSavvy Editors' Choice Awards 2022

Here are all 18 categories along with links to view all the winners on each list.*

Best for Beach Bums

Best for Booze Hounds

Best for Brunch

Best for a Bucket List

Best for Cafe Culture

Best for Culture Vultures

Best for Families

Best for Fine Dining

Best for the Food Obsessed

Best for Geeks

Best for History Buffs

Best for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Best for Plant Moms

Best for a Quick Bite

Best for Romance

Best for Shopping

Best for Sports Fans

Best for a Sweet Tooth

There are more than 350 first-time TripSavvy Editors' Choice Award winners this year, including Palouse Falls Inn, a craftsman-style bed & breakfast in Washtucna, Washington; Kura, a Parisian restaurant that marries elements of French cuisine with classic Japanese preparation; Kootenay National Park, set in the Rocky Mountains of southeastern British Columbia; and Burkie's Surf School, a Barbados surf school founded by life-long surfer Alan Burke.

There are more than 600 winners in the United States and more than 400 winners in destinations abroad. The city with the most winners is New York which has 13 winners, followed by Chicago and Paris with 11 winners each.

*The six Industry Leaders are featured on the main Editors' Choice Awards 2022 page here .

About TripSavvy

TripSavvy , a top-ten online travel destination (Comscore), delivers expert advice for family and vacation travelers and each month helps millions of people who are in search of the best travel experiences possible. TripSavvy is part of the Dotdash Meredith family of brands.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dotdash Meredith