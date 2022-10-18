YOOBIC Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification

Independent audit recognizes frontline employee experience platform leader's commitment to security and data protection

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOOBIC, the all-in-one frontline employee experience platform, today announced that it has obtained its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification, following an independent audit performed by Hancock Askew & Co LLP. The certification recognizes YOOBIC's commitment to data security, and affirms its implementation of the internal controls and processes necessary to protect sensitive data across the value chain.

The SOC 2 Type II audit, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), assesses an organization's information security practices, and ensures that high standards are met for non-financial reporting controls. The in-depth audit for SOC 2 Type II certification attests that YOOBIC's data handling systems are correctly designed and operationally effective and consistent, and that YOOBIC's solutions meet or exceed industry standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The audit provides reassurance that YOOBIC's frontline experience platform, now used by over 300 global brands in more than 80 countries to empower and elevate performance for over 1 million frontline employees, features best-of-breed security procedures, software, and infrastructure. The audit also affirms that YOOBIC's frontline experience platform adheres to all AICPA requirements, and employs all the data control and security systems needed to deliver a robust, SOC-compliant product.

Undergoing regular third-party compliance audits and penetration tests is standard practice for YOOBIC, resulting in products that meet the highest industry benchmarks. YOOBIC's customers can depend on consistent institutional-grade data security, no matter how robust and varied their data management needs, and can expand their YOOBIC deployment into new markets and use cases without sacrificing data security.

"By definition, a frontline experience platform is mission-critical, and at YOOBIC we're committed to delivering a uniquely robust platform that delivers the features our customers need while also providing uncompromising data security," said Avi Haiat, CTO of YOOBIC. "This certification demonstrates our dedication to giving today's biggest businesses a seamless, data-secure platform for leveling up operational performance."

About YOOBIC

YOOBIC is an all-in-one frontline employee experience platform. Our mobile app gives business leaders and frontline teams the performance tools they need to communicate, learn, and work - all in one place. With streamlined communications, mobile learning, and digitized task management, YOOBIC drives operational excellence while drastically improving the frontline employee working experience. 300+ companies around the world including Boots, BurgerFi, Lancôme, Lacoste, Levi's, Logitech, Peloton, Puma, and Vans trust YOOBIC to improve operational consistency and agility, get real-time visibility into multi-location business execution, and improve their customer experience. To learn more about YOOBIC, visit www.yoobic.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

