InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Public High Chairs (DAL-158)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to make restaurant dining with small children safer and more enjoyable during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Ft. Worth, Texas, "so I invented WRAP SHEETZ. My protective design eliminates the need for a child to touch a dirty or germ-laden high chair or booster seat."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a protective accessory for use with public restaurant high chairs. In doing so, it offers an alternative to employing sanitizing wipes. As a result, it helps to prevent babies and children from directly contacting the high chair and it could help to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-158, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

