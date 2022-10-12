Perrone Robotics and Rampini announce Partnership to Provide Automated 6-meter Electric Buses

Low platform homologated buses will enable zero emissions mass autonomous transit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. ("Perrone"), the industry's leading autonomous vehicle (AV) kit and turnkey vehicle solutions provider, announces that they will be expanding their autonomous vehicle capabilities and global reach by providing automated solutions with the innovative team at Rampini Carlo S.p.A ("Rampini") using Rampini's electric powered buses.

Rampini Sixtron Bus (PRNewswire)

The companies have agreed to integrate their product offerings to provide automated bus solutions for passenger transit applications. The automated vehicle solution will include the latest electric power options from Rampini in their 6-meter as well as the full TONY (TO Navigate You) AV kit from Perrone. The resulting solution will have the option of operating in any of three available modes: 1) manual driving mode, 2) manual operation with automated driver assistance (e.g. forward collision avoidance, blind spot detection, lane keeping, adaptive speed control, etc), and 3) fully autonomous operation for defined maps/zones of operation. Such a solution will provide what is referred to as SAE Level 2, 3, and 4 automated driving options in the form factor of 6-meter buses.

Rampini's buses offers key features that are in high demand such as low floors, numerous seating configurations, electric power, all combined within a vehicle design styled for the future. Their platforms are fully homologated for operation in Europe and will be offered in the United States in conjunction with Perrone for pilot applications in 2023.

"We are grateful to Perrone for having chosen Rampini as a partner for the launch of this new project with the new 6-meter bus called SIXTRON," declared Rampini's General Manager, Fabio Magnoni. "A few years ago, we decided to focus on electric buses instead of diesel and the interest from customers across Europe was tremendous. Offering an electric bus means that we can provide fleet operators with a reliable and cost-effective solution with zero emissions." With this new partnership we can combine attention to the environment with a futuristic vision of mobility.

Perrone's modular and rapid integration AV Kit along with their patented software approach will bring new features and capabilities to autonomous vehicles that have not been previously available in Europe. Perrone's patented safety solution provides the capability meet safety certification standards. The partnership plans to incorporate the AV kit into the homologation certification that Rampini has already achieved.

"We are excited to be working with a company that shares our mission of moving mobility forward in a safe and immediately capable manner. The combination of Perrone's AV kit with Rampini's buses combine to meet the demand we see around the world for zero emissions transportation in safety certified platforms combined with an aesthetic eye for futuristic low floor passenger transit buses." – Paul Perrone.

About Perrone Robotics, Inc.

Perrone is a leading provider of fully automated vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY® (short for "TO Navigate You"), a vehicle independent retrofit kit for use in the automated transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. TONY embeds inside any vehicle type or model, for any job application to provide a complete "artificial driver" solution that brings full autonomy in a safety certifiable framework. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone automated systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey automated shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY AV-Retrofit kit.

About Rampini.

The history of Rampini Carlo SpA extends back to 1945 in Umbria, the green heart of Italy. For more than 70 years, Rampini has been producing veritable jewels of Italian mechanics, developing high-tech and increasingly environmentally friendly products. Innovative design has always characterized and continues to characterize the company's growth. Constant evolution, in terms of quality and quantity, has led Rampini to become one of the most important producers on a national level. As a well-established family business, the company is an exemplary model in small- and medium-sized Italian industry.

The Rampini headquarters in Passignano sul Trasimeno, in the province of Perugia, is a concentration of efficiency and technology. The strategic design and marketing activities, combined with the main productions and the professionalism of the technical and operational personnel, allow the company to develop and implement projects of the best technology, in alignment with client needs. Ultimately, passion, fairness and versatility have always been the hallmarks of the company.

(PRNewsfoto/Perrone Robotics Inc) (PRNewswire)

